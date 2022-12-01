> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Thursday at the Adelaide 500

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 1st December, 2022 - 7:15pm

Images from the first day of track action at the Valo Adelaide 500.

Picture: Ross Gibb.

CLICK HERE for the latest Supercars news

RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A5009
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_P6A3306
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_P6A3242
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_P6A3277
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A3979
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A8427
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A4517
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A6985
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A9130
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A5116
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A5785
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A7728
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A6176
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A7272
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A4257
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A7387
RGP-VALO Adelaide 500-_05A4240

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]