Mercedes pays tribute to Niki Lauda

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has paid tribute to former non-executive chairman Niki Lauda.

Lauda joined the squad in that role in 2012 and was instrumental in the signing of Lewis Hamilton from McLaren.

He remained an active part of the team until the months prior to his death, in May 2019, aged 70.

To celebrate the Austrian’s life, Mercedes painted the halo on its cars red for that year’s Monaco Grand Prix, a nod to the famous red cap Lauda wore following his near-fatal 1976 crash at the Nurburgring.

Now, the team has renamed the road leading to its Brackley headquarters Lauda Drive in his honour.

“It’s a true honour to unveil Lauda Drive and it was great to see so many team members gather to watch the reveal,” said Mercedes team boss, and third owner of the team, Toto Wolff.

“While our dear friend and colleague Niki wouldn’t have wanted us to make a fuss, he would also be proud to have this road named after him.

“It was a privilege for all of us to work alongside him and I was lucky enough to call him one of my best friends.

“He was a massive contributor to our success, a great sparring partner for me and a strong non-executive chairman, who we miss dearly.

“I wish he was still here as my friend and as a chairman, because there would have been many questions I’d have liked to ask him this year.

“His legacy lives on in so many shapes and forms, but to know so many people will pass down Lauda Drive in the years to come is very special.”

The road was formerly Reynard Park, named after the former owner of the site on which the Brackley factory stands, Adrian Reynard.

The change comes with approval from local authorities and the Lauda family.