Herne tops S5000 practice at Adelaide 500

S5000 Tasman Series points leader Nathan Herne has finished on top of the timesheets in Friday practice at the Valo Adelaide 500.

Herne blasted a 1:18.0456s in Practice 2, edging out Joey Mawson who lapped a 1:18.0740s in Practice 2, while Aaron Cameron was third in that session with a 1:18.3312s.

The sub-1:19s laps arrived despite the S5000 field running with restricted horsepower at the Adelaide Parklands Circuit, to meet the mandated weight-power ratio for Category II vehicles at a Grade 3 circuit.

Mawson topped Practice 1 with the two-time Australian Drivers’ Champion setting a 1:18.4275s, finishing the session ahead of Aaron Cameron (1:18.7044s), and Cooper Webster (1:19.3323s).

The session saw Mawson and Cameron trade times over the course of the session, which was red-flagged after debutant Brad Gartner crashed at Turn 1.

When the session resumed, Cameron went to the top on his sixth lap with a 1:20.7701s, before he was shelved by Mawson who returned to the top with a 1:20.6770s to be ahead by 0.0931s.

Three-time Formula 1 race winner Giancarlo Fisichella went to second with a 1:20.6054s on his seventh lap, displacing Cameron to third.

Cameron responded with a 1:19.1450s to go to the top of the timesheets on his eighth lap, over 1.2372s ahead of Webster, with a 1:20.3822s, also on his eighth circulation.

Mawson went to the top on his with a 1:18.4275s on his 10th lap, over 0.2769s ahead of Cameron.

Herne was fourth with a 1:19.6540s, 0.1537s ahead of Fisichella, who ended the session in fifth with a 1:19.8077s.

Jordan Boys (1:20.2318s) and Blake Purdie (1:20.2632s) finished that session in sixth and seventh respectively.

In his farewell from full-time driving, two-time Gold Star winner Tim Macrow was eighth with a (1:20.6117s), with Noah Sands (1:21.2983s) , and Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series regular Ben Bargwanna (1:21.8189s) rounding out the top 10.

In Practice 2, Herne finished ahead of Mawson and Cameron in third in a red flag-interrupted session that was decided by late lap times.

The session was red-flagged after Mark Rosser went sideways across the kerb at the Senna Chicane complex, with Elly Morrow avoiding the #17.

The session resumed with 17 minutes on the clock, before being red-flagged for a second occasion after contact between Macrow and Sebastien Amadio resulted in the latter going into the wall at Turn 4.

The session resumed with four-and-a-half minutes on the clock, resulting in a flurry of late times.

On his ninth lap, Herne topped the session with Mawson and Cameron recording their fastest laps on their eight circulations.

Boys was fourth-fastest with a 1:18.8630s, ahead of Ben Bargwanna in fifth with 1:18.8733s, while Sands was sixth after his 1:19.2387s.

Fisichella improved on his Practice 1 effort with a 1:19.2847s, lapping as high as fourth place before ultimately finishing the session in seventh, with Webster in eighth (1:19.3395s), while Macrow (1:20.2182s) and Purdie (1:20.7447s) rounded out the top 10.

The S5000 Tasman Series field will take to the track tomorrow for Qualifying at 10:25 local time/10:55 AEDT.