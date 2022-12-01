Formula 2 driver banned for speeding in Belgium

Formula 2 driver Amaury Cordeel has been banned from driving in Belgium after he blazed through a 30mph (50 km/h) zone at almost four times the speed limit.

Cordeel filmed himself driving at 111mph (179 km/h) in a video posted to his TikTok account in 2020.

He has since pleaded guilty to a police tribunal in Termonde where he was fined €3600 (AUD $5519) and lost his licence for six months.

In Formula 1, the loss of licence would prohibit the driver from competing, however, there is no such clause in Formula 2.

That is partly due to the fact some competitors may be too young to obtain a driver’s licence for the open road.

However, Cordeel’s situation is one officials will look into, confirmed category CEO Bruno Michel in a media roundtable that included Speedcafe.com.

“It’s a difficult question,” he confessed when asked if there would be any sporting impact for Cordeel’s road driving ban.

“I don’t think there’s anything specific in our regulations that you need to have a driver’s licence.

“That’s something probably that we need to be discussed with the FIA and to see how we deal with that and if he’s got to do something special.

“We cannot ignore that fact, that’s for sure.

“That’s something we need, absolutely, to have a word with the FIA [about] to see how we deal with that.”

Cordeel was yesterday confirmed at Virtuosi Racing, where he’ll be team-mate to Jack Doohan for next year’s Formula 2 Championship.

Doohan claimed three wins with Virtuosi this year en route to sixth in the standings.

Cordeel, who also made his F2 debut this year, recorded a best finish of fifth in the Abu Dhabi Sprint while driving for Van Amersfoort Racing.

As he will still be banned from the road, it remains to be seen whether the Belgian driver will be able to take part in the Formula 2 opener.

The 2023 Formula 2 Championship begins as part of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, slated for March 3-5.