Best fastest in red flag-shortened Adelaide Super2 practice

Tickford Racing’s Zak Best has set the pace in a red flag-shortened Practice 1 for Round 6 of the Super2 Series at the Valo Adelaide 500.

Best went as quick as a 1:21.6981s in the #78 FGX Falcon, several seconds under the Practice 1 benchmark of the last visit to the Adelaide Parklands Circuit in 2020, to end up 0.2154s clear of Triple Eight Race Engineering’s series leader, Declan Fraser.

The top five featured four of the five title contenders, with Grove Racing’s Matt Payne third and Triple Eight’s Cameron Hill fifth, split by Image Racing’s Jaylyn Robotham.

Payne (#10 Nissan Altima) had been fastest after the first flyers on a 1:23.1314s and that remained the benchmark until Hill (#111 VF Commodore) clocked a 1:22.3175s, three laps later.

Payne soon hit back in the 12th minute of the session with a 1:22.0171s which was already better than the fastest lap of the corresponding session two years ago, before the Adelaide street circuit’s recent resurface.

Best had moved to second on a 1:22.3039s by the time a red flag was called in the 20th minute, due to a crash for Image’s Jay Hanson (#49 VF Commodore) at the Turn 7 right-hander, although he was able to drive back to the pits.

After a delay of around six minutes, the session went green again and it did not take much longer for Fraser to go to the top with a 1:21.9135s in the #777 VF Commodore.

Best then punched out a 1:21.9263s and a 1:21.6981s on consecutive laps before a second red flag period began in the 32nd minute, this time due to Super3 driver Chris Smerdon (#39 Matt Stone Racing FG Falcon) making contact with the tyre barriers after Senna Chicane and spinning.

The session was declared with just under two minutes of the allocated 40 left, locking Best into top spot, from Fraser, Payne, and Robotham (#999 VF Commodore) on a 1:22.2543s.

Hill went as fast as a 1:22.3175s, from Thomas Maxwell (#3 MW Motorsport Nissan Altima) in sixth on a 1:22.4153s, then Cameron Crick (#38 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore), Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon), Aaron Seton (#30 MSR VF Commodore), and Super3 Series leader Kai Allen (#26 Eggleston VE Commodore) on a 1:22.8614s.

MWM’s Tyler Everingham (#27 Nissan Altima), who is fifth in the series at 171 points behind Fraser, was an uncharacteristically low 14th at 1.6883s off the pace, while Super3 title contender Brad Vaughan (#5 Anderson Motorsport FG Falcon) claimed second in class and 17th outright on a 1:24.1498s.

Practice 2, another 40-minute session, starts this afternoon at 15:00 local time/15:30 AEDT.

Results: Practice 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Cls Fastest lap Split 1 78 Best Leisure Industries Zak Best Ford Falcon FG/X S2 1:21.6981 2 777 Triple Eight Race Engineering Declan Fraser Holden Commodore VF S2 1:21.9135 0:00.2154 3 10 Grove Racing Matthew Payne Nissan Altima S2 1:22.0171 0:00.3190 4 999 Rare Spares Jaylyn Robotham Holden Commodore VF S2 1:22.2543 0:00.5562 5 111 Triple Eight Race Engineering Cameron Hill Holden Commodore VF S2 1:22.3175 0:00.6194 6 3 SPITWATER / MWM Thomas Maxwell Nissan Altima S2 1:22.4153 0:00.7172 7 38 Eggleston Motorsport Cameron Crick Holden Commodore VF S2 1:22.5277 0:00.8296 8 18 CAT workwear Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X S2 1:22.5979 0:00.8998 9 30 Sherrin Rentals Aaron Seton Holden Commodore VF S2 1:22.8315 0:01.1334 10 26 Eggleston Motorsport Kai Allen Holden Commodore VE CH 1:22.8614 0:01.1633 11 58 EFS 4×4 Accessories Ryal Harris Holden Commodore VF S2 1:22.9469 0:01.2488 12 67 Flash Bush Motorsports Nash Morris Ford Falcon FG/X S2 1:23.0565 0:01.3584 13 6 aginic / MWM Angelo Mouzouris Nissan Altima S2 1:23.1056 0:01.4075 14 27 Blue Ribbon Legal / MWM Tyler Everingham Nissan Altima S2 1:23.3864 0:01.6883 15 49 Bruant & Bryant Jay Hanson Holden Commodore VF S2 1:23.6210 0:01.9229 16 8 Brad Jones Racing Lachlan Dalton Holden Commodore VF S2 1:23.8989 0:02.2008 17 5 Anderson Motorsport Brad Vaughan Ford Falcon FG CH 1:24.1498 0:02.4517 18 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF S2 1:24.1848 0:02.4867 19 35 Unit Racing Jason Gomersall Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:26.3784 0:04.6803 20 39 Vectra Corp Chris Smerdon Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:26.4485 0:04.7504 21 33 Adam Wallis Motorsport Adam Wallis Holden Commodore VE 1:26.7518 0:05.0537 22 7 Mocomm Motorsport Comms Jim Pollicina Holden Commodore VE SC3 1:27.1019 0:05.4038 23 46 Turbo Brisbane Jarred Danaher Ford Falcon FG SC3 1:27.8128 0:06.1147 24 23 RHM / Nulon Ray Hislop Ford Falcon BA SC3 1:27.8148 0:06.1167 25 4 Crusher Parts International Tony Auddino Ford Falcon BF SC3 1:28.7187 0:07.0206 26 96 Collins Racing Gary Collins Holden Commodore VE2 1:33.3243 0:11.6262 27 2 Page Bros Jayco Steven Page Holden Commodore VE2 SC3

Classes: S2 Super2, CH Super3 Championship, SC3 Super3 Cup, HC Super3 Heritage Class