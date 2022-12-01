Former AFL coach David Noble new CEO of DJR

David Noble is the new CEO of Dick Johnson Racing. The 55-year-old former coach of North Melbourne football club takes over from reigns from Ryan Story, who will still remain Chairman of the team.

The move follows the Ralph family becoming majority shareholders of the Stapylton, Queensland-based team effective in January 2023 following an announcement in August 2022.

“I’ve always loved Supercars, I follow it – to be able to work in an iconic group within another passion has always been alluring, Noble told Speedcafe.com. “One thing led to another – I got a phone call from Ryan [Story] probably about eight weeks ago now, got invited to go to Bathurst as a guest and had a look. Over that journey of six, seven weeks the partnership formed, and we feel like we fit each other really.”

“It is fantastic to welcome David as the CEO of the Shell V-Power Racing Team, effective immediately,” Story said.

“David has excellent experience in business and sports administration at the highest level and he is a perfect fit for this team.

“This restructure also means that I am stepping down from the day-to-day running of the Shell V-Power Racing Team, however, will remain as the Non-Executive Chairman moving forward.

“We have the perfect people in place who continue to lead on and off the track for the Shell V-Power Racing Team.”

In August, Noble was sacked from his position as coach of the North Melbourne Kangaroos AFL club after less than two seasons at Arden Street, which saw a run of 14 consecutive losses and only five wins over 18 months. The Kangaroos finished last in both 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Noble enjoyed greater success as assistant coach of the Western Bulldogs and the Adelaide AFL clubs, and as a long-time AFL administrator.

“I think from my background and the space that I’ve been able to have coming out of North Melbourne, it just gave me a chance to have a look around and, I guess, I wanted to remain in sports admin,” Noble told Speedcafe.com.

“At the [Adelaide] Crows and Brisbane particularly, I’d been building that part of my skill-set I was heading for executive administration. I wanted to stay in sport.

Noble’s appointment is also testament to with comments from the team’s leadership regarding the Ralph family’s contribution to the team.

Story told Speedcafe.com at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 that the investment would bring process ‘synergies and strategies’ beyond Supercars itself.

“I think the standards that are driven at AFL level; I’m big on marginal gains, incremental improvement in your business and continuing to chase improvement,” Noble said. “I totally agree from those high standards set in the Penske days to the way they’re embraced now. It allows you to build and stabilise your culture , but it also allows you to bring in high value people within your organisation. If they know what you stand for then that becomes the standard when you walk into the place.”

Noble is the first key addition to the team since the Ralph family’s involvement with the team. The Ralph family’s interests beyond DJR include the Melbourne Storm National Rugby League Club, while Brett Ralph is a Director of Sunshine Coast Lightning Super Netball Team, Melbourne United Basketball Club and the Australian Baseball League, and is the Chairman of the Melbourne Aces Baseball Club.

Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale will compete for DJR at this weekend’s 2022 Supercars championship finale, the Valo Adelaide 500.