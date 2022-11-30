> News > International
Porsche Supercup to support Formula 1 until 2030
By Iwan Jones
Wednesday 30th November, 2022 - 2:50pm
The Porsche Supercup Series will continue to appear on the support bill for Formula 1 until 2030.
Since 1993, the one-make sportscar racing series has appeared in support of F1 at events across the globe.
The eight-year extension is the result of a deal between Formula 1’s commercial rights holder Liberty Media and Supercup.
A deal was last struck between the entities in 2019, with a three-year arrangement in place.
“For more than 30 years Porsche has been an important part of the Formula 1 weekend,” Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.
“I’m looking forward to continuing our long-standing relationship which delivers something special for our fans across our European season and beyond.”
“Formula 1 is the ideal platform for drivers and teams in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup to demonstrate their prowess at the highest international level,” Porsche Motorsport Sales Director Michael Dreiser added.
“The best from Porsche’s national one-make cups come together in the Supercup.”
The announcement of the landmark deal coincides with the confirmation of an eight-round calendar in 2023 for the series, exclusively consisting of European fixtures on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar.
The 2023 season-opener will take place in support of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, Italy from May 19-21, before the category heads to Monte Carlo, Monaco from May 25-28.
Round 3 will take place at Spielberg, Austria from June 30-July 2, before the series heads to Silverstone, United Kingdom in support of the British Grand Prix from July 7-9.
Appearances in support of the Hungarian Grand Prix at Budapest from July 21-23, as well as the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps from July 28-30 precede the summer break.
Racing will resume with the penultimate round of the series at Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix from August 25-27, before the season concludes with an appearance at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza from September 1-3.
2023 Porsche Supercup Calendar
Round 1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – Imola, Italy – May 19-21
Round 2: Monaco Grand Prix – Monte Carlo, Monaco – May 25-28
Round 3: Austrian Grand Prix – Spielberg, Austria – June 30-July 2
Round 4: British Grand Prix – Silverstone, United Kingdom – July 7-9
Round 5: Hungarian Grand Prix – Budapest, Hungary – July 21-23
Round 6: Belgian Grand Prix – Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium – July 28-30
Round 7: Dutch Grand Prix – Zandvoort, Netherlands – August 25-27
Round 8: Italian Grand Prix – Monza, Italy – September 1-3
