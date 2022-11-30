> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Adelaide Supercars event through the years

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 30th November, 2022 - 10:15am

In the lead-up to this weekend’s Valo Adelaide 500, we look back at the South Australian street circuit’s Supercars event through the years.

The return of this year’s round will be the category’s first since early 2020.

CLICK HERE for the latest Supercars news.

03-Skaife-Adelaide-AN1
event 01 of the Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series
202VASC01ADL-11931
2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship
2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship
2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship
2009 Clipsal 500 Adelaide
Adelaide_500_reaction-1200x800-1
Adelaide_500_start
2011 Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series
Shane van Gisbergen
Jamie Whincup
event 03 of the 2010 Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series
Courtney-SBR-RD01-07-1875Resized
ellery-2002_32
extras-306294-oKprVRJPXS
event 03 of the 2010 Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series
MarkSkaifeonthelimitaroundAdelaidein2003attheClips1
event 01 of the Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series
RGP-2018-Adelaide-500-Sat-a94w3221
russell-ingall-2004-6-1024x684-1
Safety-Car-restart-Adelaide
tander-podium-1024x617-1
event 03 of the 2010 Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series
V8-ambrose-kiss-MarkH_6961-1200x803-1
V8SC15R1_CLIPSAL500_DKIMG00113
V8SC15R1_CLIPSAL500_DKIMG03409
V8SC15R1_CLIPSAL500_DKIMG04943
V8SC15R1_CLIPSAL500_DKIMG05576
V8SC15R1_CLIPSAL500_DKIMG07276
event 03 of the 2010 Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]