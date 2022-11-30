> Multimedia > Gallery
GALLERY: Adelaide Supercars event through the years
Wednesday 30th November, 2022 - 10:15am
In the lead-up to this weekend’s Valo Adelaide 500, we look back at the South Australian street circuit’s Supercars event through the years.
The return of this year’s round will be the category’s first since early 2020.
