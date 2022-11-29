> News > National

30-car field for Adelaide Aussie Racing Cars round

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Tuesday 29th November, 2022 - 4:28pm
Aussie Racing Cars Adelaide 500 entry list

Aussie Racing Cars at The Bend

A total of 30 vehicles have been entered in the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series round at the Valo Adelaide 500.

The weekend’s four races make up the first of two rounds in the Highlands Trans-Tasman Cup, after the 2022 season wrapped up at Sandown in August.

While 30 cars are set to take the to Adelaide Parklands Circuit, there will in fact be 31 drivers, due to a new rule which allows for multi-driver entries.

Thus far, that option has been taken up by Jamie Sharp and Layton McKechnie, who will share the Frank Sharp Racing Holden Commodore.

Josh Anderson will sport #1 on his CoolDrive-backed entry having won this year’s series, but there is also a host of competitive returnees to the category.

Among them are Peter Carr, V8 SuperUtes regular Craig Woods, and Kyle Ensbey.

South Australian Joel Heinrich undertook a partial campaign in the 2022 season but arrives at the Parklands as the most recent round winner, while rookie Cody Brewczynski finished runner-up that weekend at Sandown and Kody Garland on the event podium.

The entry list is the second-biggest of the event, with the combined Super2 Series/Super3 Series field totalling 31 cars.

Aussie Racing Cars category manager Brad Ward said, “It’s really exciting to be back on the streets of Adelaide with a huge field of cars.

“Our category has been involved in the event for almost all of our 23 years since we’ve been running as a major national category.

“The competitors absolutely love the track and the atmosphere. It is the best event for us to come to. The circuit really suits our cars and it promotes great racing. It doesn’t matter when you look in the field, there will be plenty of battles.

“For all of these reasons, our class is a favourite of the fans as well.

“We can’t wait to get back to Adelaide. There’ll be a great buzz around the venue and we are proud to play our part in the return of this great event.”

Action starts this Thursday.

Entry list: Adelaide Parklands Circuit

Num Team/Sponsor Driver 1 Driver 2 Car
1 CoolDrive Racing Joshua Anderson   Camaro
3 Pitstop Racing Dale Dunston   Camaro
6 Chivas Motorsport Ian Chivas   Nissan Altima
7 Muscle Motor Trimmers Andrew Lorgelly   Euro GT
11 Supergroups Leigh Bowler   Camaro
15 Lustre Bar Melbourne Adam Clark   Camaro
16 Osborn’s Transport Joel Heinrich   Mustang
17 AG Aquip Denis Butler   Camaro
18 Shell Rimula Topgun Race Team Cody Brewczynski   Mustang
21 KE Motorsport Kyle Ensbey   Mustang
22 O’Keefe Motorsports / MSS Scott O’Keefe   Nissan Altima
23 Action Line Marking Scott Dornan   Camaro
25 CoolDrive Racing / Motorsport 25 Reece Chapman   Camaro
28 Norganic Proteins Pty Ltd Kent Quinn   Toyota
30 Mona Vale Medical Centre Peter Carr   Mustang
38 Palmer’s Australia Jack Boyd   Aurion
41 MTA NSW / Valvoline Kody Garland   Mustang
42 Comelec Adam Sharp   Nissan Altima
46 PT Painting Pawel Faber   Euro GT
47 Pro Cool Racing / Tuesday Night Crew / Motorsport 25 Troy Jones   Camaro
51 Ritual Biohacking Emma Clark   Mustang
58 Boyd Racing Glenn Boyd   Falcon
64 Western Sydney Motorsport Craig Woods   Nissan Altima
69 Frank Sharp Racing Jamie Sharp Layton McKechnie Commodore
82 Singos Meat Cody McKay   Euro GT
87 Corish Earthworks & Haulage Imogen Radburn   Camaro
88 Bartsch Earthmoving Michael Bartsch   Camaro
91 Koan Solutions Anthony DiMauro   Camaro
96 Aughtersons Insurance Brokers /  Fight MND Jeff Watters   Mustang
222 Scott Taylor Motorsport Scott Taylor   Mustang

