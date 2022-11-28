Triple Eight mind games ahead of Super2 finale

Cameron Hill says the pressure is on Triple Eight team-mate Declan Fraser as he makes an unlikely bid to steal the 2022 Super2 Series title this weekend in Adelaide.

Fraser takes a 75-point lead over Tickford Racing’s Zak Best into the sixth and final round of the campaign, with Grove Racing’s Matt Payne third at 132 off the pace.

Hill sits fourth at 165 points back and, with a total of 300 points split equally across the weekend’s two 19-lappers on offer, is more than a race behind top spot.

His destiny is thus not in his own hands, but the Adelaide Parklands Circuit is a high-risk venue and the Canberran says he will be driving more freely than others in what will be his final Super2 round before stepping up to the Supercars Championship with Matt Stone Racing.

“I think it would be a nice way to finish the year if we could win the title,” he remarked.

“We need a lot of things to go our way, obviously I need to have my best weekend of the year and try to get some race wins.

“My rivals need to have a less than ideal weekend and then we’re on, but all we can do is put our best foot forward as you never know what may happen.

“As far as Super2 drivers in the field, I’ve been to Adelaide more than most. I feel that bodes well for me and it is a place where anything can happen.

“Everyone is racing for the title, so you can be sure that there are going to be drivers putting it all on the line.

“There are some with not much to lose and others with a lot more at risk. Declan’s in a position where it’s his to lose and that definitely changes your mentality.

“Knowing my future plans are locked in with MSR, it takes some of the pressure off. I can enjoy racing the car this weekend, soak in all the atmosphere and use the experience to keep building for 2023.

“If we can have a strong result and that translates to a good series result as well, it is a bonus. It will be nice to leave Triple Eight on a high considering the team won’t be racing Super2 next year.

“It would be nice to get a win on Triple Eight’s last Super2 event.”

Hill would, of course, be relying on the 2022 form guide being upturned on the final days of the season.

Fraser has not finished worse than eighth in any of the nine races which have been held in the year to date, including race wins at Townsville and Sandown.

Neither Best nor Payne have been as consistent but can boast six and five podium finishes respectively, while Hill has a second placing at Wanneroo and a third at Townsville to his name.

Practice 1 starts on Thursday at 10:50 local time/11:20 AEDT.