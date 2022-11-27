Pye reveals livery for Adelaide 500

Scott Pye has taken the covers off his Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB ahead of the Valo Adelaide 500.

Pye revealed the livery in front of the team’s supporters at an open day at the squad’s Mount Waverly base.

“I love the livery and it’s been great to take the covers off in front of our fans here at the Team 18 headquarters as we get set for a massive week at the Adelaide 500,” Pye said.

“Toyota Forklifts have been a longtime partner of Team 18 and Charlie [Schwerkolt] through his career in motorsport and in business, so to represent them will be an honour for what will be a historic weekend to finish off the year on the streets of Adelaide.”

Pye is confident of a strong performance on the Adelaide street circuit, after demonstrating solid pace at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, highlighted by a fifth-place qualifying effort in the Top Ten Shootout ahead of Race 32.

“The build-up has been amazing and we’ve got some speed in our #20 car at the moment,” he added.

“Our street circuit pace has been good coming off Gold Coast only a few weeks ago, our team has been building strongly over the last few events so I feel like we can put on a good showing at Adelaide.”

The South Australian is eager for the return of his home race and is hoping for Holden’s final outing in the Supercars Championship to be a hotly-contested affair.

“There’s a real buzz in the air for what’s to come this week. It’s looking to be a massive event and I just can’t wait to head to Adelaide and hit the track on Thursday,” Pye continued.

“It’s the final round of the year, the farewell of this generation of Supercars and the return of what I think is the best event on the Supercars calendar. Bring it on.”

Heading into the final round of the season, Pye is 15th in the Drivers’ Championship on 1449 points, while Team 18 sits seventh in the Teams’ Championship on 3161 points.

Supercars action at the Adelaide 500 will commence on Thursday, December 1, with Practice 1 at 15:55 local time/16:25 AEDT.