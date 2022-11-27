Jones wins Superbike finale at The Bend

Mike Jones has claimed the final race of the 2022 Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul season at The Bend Motorsport Park, South Australia.

The 2022 title winner took his sixth race win of the year in the final 12-lap encounter, taking the chequered flag ahead of Senna Agius, with three-time ASBK Wayne Maxwell finishing third ahead of his retirement.

In making a cameo appearance, Jack Miller led the field through Turn 1, from Agius and Arthur Sissis, with Jones up to fourth.

Further back in the field, Josh Waters and Miller’s Thriller Motorsport team-mate Marcel Schrotter came together at Turn 1, an incident which is set to be investigated post-race.

Jones began his charge for the lead on Lap 2, going down the inside of Sissis to move into third, before finding his way past Agius down the inside at Turn 1 on Lap 4, with Maxwell getting past Agius for third at Turn 6.

The #46 Yamaha YZF-R1 rider dove down the inside of Miller at Turn 1 on Lap 6 for the lead, with Maxwell following suit around the outside at Turn 2, before going onto take the lead of the race.

Miller went up the inside of Troy Herfoss for fourth, before Herfoss reclaimed position as the pair battled for position on Lap 7, before Agius joined the fray making his way past Miller for fifth.

At the front of the field, Maxwell led a four-bike trail that consist of Jones, Allerton, Herfoss and Agius, with the top five separated by less than 0.382s.

Jones reclaimed the race lead on Lap 9 diving down the inside of Maxwell at Turn 1, breaking away to a lead of 0.698s, while setting the fastest lap of the race in the process with a 1:50.995s.

On the final lap, the second-running Herfoss and Allerton went down, opening up the door for Agius to move into second while Miller moved back up to fourth.

Jones went onto claim the final race of the year, 2s ahead of the #81 rider, with Maxwell in third.

Miller was fourth, ahead of Sissis in fifth, while Cru Halliday, Anthony West, Daniel Falzon, Broc Pearson and Joel Kelso completed the top 10.