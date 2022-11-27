Gould joins Norwell Motorplex as Operations Manager

The Norwell Motorplex has employed Matthew Gould as Operations Manager.

Gould, 26, has spent the last four and half years full-time heading up operations at Karting Australia and played a major role in that organisation’s growth.

Previously to that he had been a contractor at the AKA since 2012 and before that had volunteered at karting events for two years.

At Norwell, he will look after the day-to-day operations of the Gold Coast-based facility which includes driver training, race school, Supercar drive and ride experiences, racing operations and corporate events.

“Matt obviously did a fantastic job at the AKA and we are excited about him joining the Norwell team,” said Morris.

“He has a passion and strong knowledge of motorsport, events and driver education and his skill base will be invaluable as we continue to develop the corporate and event elements of our business.

“We accept the responsibility of being the industry leaders and we look forward to extending our advantage with Matt’s hands on the wheel.”

Gould, who moved to the Gold Coast from Victoria to work with the AKA, is excited about the next phase of his career.

“To have an opportunity to join an operation like the Norwell Motorplex is a bit of a dream come true,” said Gould.

“The business has developed so much in recent years and Paul (Morris) has some terrific plans which I look forward to being a part of.

“Norwell has contributed so much to the Australian automotive and motorsport industries for more than two decades and there is some cool stuff in the pipeline.”

Morris will come out of “retirement” to drive in the final round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS at the Valo Adelaide 500 this weekend.

The 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner is set to partner Mark Griffith in a Mercedes-AMG GT4, taking over from son Nash, who will be in action in the Super2 Series in Adelaide.

It will be Morris’s first event in a GT4 car and first at all since winning his class in the 2021 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

He will be aiming to help clinch the title for Griffith, who holds an 11-point advantage over fellow Mercedes steerer Sam Brabham.