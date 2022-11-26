Wood prevails in Porsche Phillip Island opener

Ryan Wood has claimed Race 1 in the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series finale at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

The pole-sitter took the chequered flag in the 10-lap encounter ahead of title contender Thomas Sargent, with Sonic Motor Racing Service’s Courtney Prince completing the podium.

A great launch from Sargent saw him take the lead from the Earl Bamber Motorsport driver and head the field into Turn 1, before the Safety Car was called on Lap 2, after a massive lock-up from Tom Taplin resulted in contact between himself and Lachlan Bloxsom at Turn 4.

Despite damage to Bloxsom’s right-rear bumper, he was able to get going under his own steam, while Taplin’s car remained stationary and had to be retrieved.

The race resumed on Lap 6 with Sargent leading the way from Wood, Prince, Aron Shields, Harrison Goodman, Adrian Flack, Sam Shahin, Jason Miller, Madeline Stewart and Daniel Stutterd.

A great re-start from Sargent saw Wood lose several car lengths from the outset, before the latter recovered to take the lead of the race going down the inside of the points leader at Turn 4.

Wood went onto build a steady margin over the balance of the race, taking the chequered flag by 2.8631s.

Sargent and Prince followed him across the line, ahead of Shields finished fourth, while Flack picked up the Morris Finance Pro-Am Class honours with a fifth-place result.

Goodman finished sixth ahead of Pro-Am runner-up Shahin, with Miller in eighth, while Stewart and Stutterd completed the top 10.

Class B victor Jacob Li was next across the line, ahead of Brett Boulton, who rounded out the Pro-Am class podium in 12th.

Bradley Carr finished runner-up in Class B, crossing the line in 18th, while Nathan Sticklen completed the Class B podium in 22nd.

Race 2 of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series finale will take place at 12:30 local time/AEDT.