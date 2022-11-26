VIDEO: Massive rollover in Coffs Coast Rally

Luke Anear and David Green have walked away from a massive rollover in the final round of the RSEA Safety Motorsport Auststralia Rally Championship at the Supercheap Auto Coffs Coast Rally.

The duo rolled 24km into SS2 Sherwood South 1.

Both Anear and Green are okay.

The incident took place in Anear’s return to Australia, following several outings in the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship.

WRC2 Rally New Zealand winning pairing Hayden Paddon/John Kennard made it back-to-back stage wins with victory in SS2 Sherwood South 1, finishing ahead of ARC title contendersHarry Bates/John McCarthy, and Lewis Bates/Anthony McLoughlin, with Richie Dalton/Dale Moscatt and Daniel Gonzalez/Daymon Nicoli completing the top five.