Porsche Race 2 red flagged at Phillip Island

Race 2 of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series finale was red-flagged at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

The fixture was declared a non-race, with no points offered, after contact between Sam Shahin and Daniel Stutterd on Lap 2 resulted in the latter being sent into the tyre wall at Turn 10.

The collision caused damage to the tyre barrier that required repairs to be carried out.

The field circulated under the Safety Car for one lap before the race was called with Race 1 winner Ryan Wood ahead of Thomas Sargent, Courtney Prince, Harrison Goodman, Aron Shields, Lachlan Bloxsom, Jason Miller, and Madeline Stewart.

Morris Finance Pro-Am class competitors Sam Shahin and Adrian Flack were classified in the top 10, with fellow Pro-Am competitor Brett Boulton in 11th.

Jacob Li was the front-running Class B competitor in 14th, with Bradley Carr and Lachlan Harburg in 16th and 21st respectively when the race was called.

The decision has had significant implications on the title fight, with only a maximum of 60 points available for the remainder of the weekend.

The 2022 title will be decided between Sargent (798 points) and Wood (773 points), with the former holding a 25-point lead over the latter heading into the final race of the season.

If Wood wins, Sargent has to finish fifth or better to seal the title.

Shields (579 points), Prince (549 points), and Bloxsom (531 points) remain in contention for the final spot on the podium.

Barring any judicial outcomes or penalties following Race 3, Boulton will seal the Morris Finance Pro-Am class title, holding an unassailable 87-point lead, with one race to go.

Shahin (681 points) will hold onto second, with a 187-margin over Andrew Goldie (494 points), who remains within striking distance of David Greig (443 points) for third in class.

In Class B, Harburg (536 points) leads Nathan Sticklen (504 points), and Li (493 points) heading into the final race of the season.

Harburg just needs to finish the race without incurring any penalties to seal the title.

Race 3 of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series finale will take place at 15:30 local time/AEDT.