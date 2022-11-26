Goodman sports Movember livery on Porsche

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series competitor Harrison Goodman is running a special livery for Movember in the final round of the series at Phillip Island.

Goodman’s #88 Bob Jane T-Marts Porsche GT3 Cup car is sporting a red moustache in support of the annual fundraiser that aims to raise awareness of men’s health issues.

It is an issue that is incredibly relevant to the motorsport community and one that the Sonic Motor Racing Services driver is eager to back.

“We’ve got Bob Jane involved, they’ve changed their logo for us this weekend to help support Movember,” Goodman said.

“Obviously in racing, men’s mental health is such a big thing, because you get so many ups and downs, time away from family, friends and everything, it is obviously such a big part of it all.

“We wanted to do something to help support that more than anything, so we have set up a Movember page, with a link for people to donate to if they would like to help the cause.

“It is not just important to me or the team, but the whole motorsport community, it’s such a big thing for everyone involved, all the time away, all the weekends away, all the time away from family, friends, and everything.

“We’re trying to help support the cause, get the message out, and get the word out.

“Thank you to everyone that has already donated, it is helping such a good cause, and such a good community in helping everyone out.”

Goodman has enjoyed a stellar year in the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series, finishing inside the top 10 in all the races that he has completed.

He has finished fifth on three occasions, in Race 3 at Sandown International Raceway, in Race 1 at The Bend Motorsport Park, and in Race 3 at Bathurst, with one fastest lap to boot.

After qualifying seventh, Goodman finished sixth in Race 1 at Phillip Island.

Goodman will next take to the track in Race 2 of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series finale at 12:30 local time/AEDT.

To make a donation towards Goodman’s Movember fundraiser, click here.