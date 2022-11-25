Wood takes Porsche pole at Phillip Island

Ryan Wood has secured pole position for the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series finale at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

The Earl Bamber Motorsport driver traded times with practice pacesetter and points leader Thomas Sargent during the 20-minute hit-out, topping the timesheets with a 1:30.9661s to claim pole position by 0.2633s.

Lachlan Bloxsom will start from P3 with his best effort a 1:31.8103s, while Morris Finance Pro-Am Class competitor Adrian Flack was fourth fastest with a 1:31.8483s.

Sonic Motor Racing Service’s Courtney Prince posted a 1:32.2374s to qualify fifth fastest, while Tom Taplin was in sixth with a 1:32.4170s.

Harrison Goodman finished the session in seventh with a 1:32.5178s, ahead of The Bend Motorsport Park’s Sam Shahin, who was the second fastest Pro-Am Class competitor with a 1:32.5217s to start from eighth on the grid.

Jason Miller was ninth fastest with a 1:32.6010s, while Class B pole-sitter Jacob Li set a 1:32.7234s in completing the top 10.

Aron Shields, who is third in the overall point standings, will start Race 1 from 11th after setting a 1:32.7315s, ahead of Madeline Stewart who qualified in 12th with a 1:33.4587s , while the third fastest Pro-Am competitor was David Greig will start from 13th, after posting a 1:33.6501s.

Class B’s Bradley Carr will start the first 13-lap race second in class and 19th outright as a result of his 1:34.5175s lap, with fellow class competitor Nathan Sticklen to start from 25th with a 1:35.3194s his best effort.

Class B points leader Lachlan Harburg will start two places back from title rival Sticklen in 27th after lapping the circuit in 1:35.7107s.

Race 1 of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series finale will take place tomorrow at 09:30 local time/AEDT.