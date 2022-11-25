Sargent tops practice for Porsche series finale

Thomas Sargent has set the pace in first practice for the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

The series points leader topped the timesheets early in the 50-minute session with a 1:31.9076s on Lap 10 before improving to a 1:31.8538s to finish as the only driver in the 1:31s.

“The track was good, we weren’t first out, so it was relatively clean and I was pretty happy with it,” Sargent said.

“It was fairly windy so the car was moving around a fair bit, we’ll see how it feels in quali.

“We were quick out the box and I’ve been trying to work on my cold tyre speed better for the races, so every time [we] go out we’re just trying to work on myself as a driver and the car set-up as well.”

Aron Shields vaulted into second with a 1:32.3212s on his 21st lap.

Key title contender Ryan Wood waited until the final 10 minutes to post a time, setting a 1:32.4677s to finish third fastest.

Courtney Prince was fourth with a 1:32.5700s ahead of Jason Miller who recorded a 1:32.9079s.

Pro competitors Lachlan Bloxsom (1:33.1789s), Harrison Goodman (1:33.2885s), Tom McLennan (1:33.4393s), and Tom Taplin (1:33.5046s) completed the top 10.

Adrian Flack was the fastest of the Morris Finance Pro-Am Class competitors in sixth outright, setting a 1:33.1403s on his 22nd lap, with fellow class competitors Sam Shahin (1:33.8798s) and Ben Stack (1:33.9643s) finishing the session in 12th and 13th.

“I didn’t realise I was quickest, that was super fun,” Flack said.

“We only found the car was available two weeks ago and I’ve always loved Phillip Island, so we got in and came down to have a run.

“So far its been awesome, jumping back in the 991 Gen II from the 992 is so difficult, you forget how hard it is to drive to be honest.

“It’s very loose compared to the 992 and it was good that session was 50 minutes [as] it gave me a chance to get acquainted.”

Class B pacesetter Jacob Li was 11th fastest with a 1:33.6718s, with Bradley Carr (1:35.5974s) and Jonathan Gliksten (1:36.0283s) the next fastest of the Class B competitors, in 23rd and 25th respectively.

“The session was pretty good and I’m only a few tenths off my PB and that was on older tyres,” Li said.

“I’m very confident that we can go better in Qualifying, so hopefully I can move up.

“I enjoy the track very much and it’s a circuit I’ve been through the most, I only live an hour and 30 minutes from here so it’s definitely a home race.”

Qualifying will take place for the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series at 15:00 local time/AEDT.