Holden Commodore returns to TCM in Adelaide

Gerard McLeod and his Holden VB Commodore will return to the Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters grid at the Valo Adelaide 500.

McLeod debuted the Motorsport Parts Australia-backed machine at the Adelaide Parklands Circuit in Round 1 of the 2020 TCM season, in challenging circumstances.

Both he and the car have been a part-time presence since then, but he cited the significant of the occasion for the Holden brand as reason enough to make the trip to the South Australian capital next week.

“When it was announced that we would be going back to Adelaide it was a no brainer to dust off the Commodore and compete in TCM again,” said McLeod, son of 1987 Bathurst 1000 winner Peter.

“This year being the last year of Holden in Supercars at Adelaide, it seems to have even more significance to be on the grid.

“The tight Adelaide streets should suit the nimble Commodore perfectly and highlight the car’s qualities, so we are looking for a great result.

“In 2020, the car was still being built at the circuit so we are back for redemption this year in what will be the car’s first real competitive run at a street circuit.”

A total of 20 entries will contest the final round of the 2022 TCM season.

Ryan Hansford leads fellow Holden Torana driver John Bowe by 78 points at the top of the series standings, with 200 on offer across the four races in Adelaide.

They are the likely title winners, although George Miedecke (Chevrolet Camaro) and Andrew Fisher (Torana) remain theoretical chances at 158 and 181 points back from Hansford, respectively.

Ominously for them, so far as the title race is concerned, Steven Johnson is also entered in the Hancock Racing Ford Mustang in which he swept the round at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, earlier this month.

Michael Almond returns to the series in another of the Whiteline Racing Camaros, replacing Adam Bressington, for what will be his first TCM start since a sizeable crash at Townsville when his brakes failed.

There will also be three entries in the Invitational class, namely local Chris Meulengraaf in a Porsche 911 IROC, Dave Hender in an XD Falcon, and Jason Palmer.

The latter will become the first BMW driver in TCM, piloting an early-1980s E30 which evokes memories of Jim Richards’ 1987 Australian Touring Car Championship triumph.

Hender typically races the car in South Australian Improved Production competition.

Practice for Round 6 of TCM in Adelaide starts on Thursday, December 1.

Entry list: Round 6, Adelaide Parklands Circuit