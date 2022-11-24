Thrilling Phillip Island finale for Porsche Michelin Sprint Cup

Courtney Prince, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge
The Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge title fight is set to go down to the wire at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.
Points leader Thomas Sargent and Kiwi Ryan Wood will fight it out for the outright title in the sixth and final round of the season, which will take place at the Island Magic event from November 25-26.
Heading into the outing at the Victorian circuit, the American-bound Sargent, who has finished first or second in every race, heads the Earl Bamber Motorsport driver by 32 points in the outright standings, with 180 points available from three 13-lap races.
It has been an enthralling battle between the duo for the 2022 title, with the pair finishing first and second in four of the five rounds so far.
The battle for the last spot on the podium is between Aron Shields, who on 537 points is marginally ahead of Lachlan Bloxsom (505) and Courtney Prince (501). Jason Miller (412 points) and Harrison Goodman (383) have outside chances of claiming the final spot on the podium.
In the Morris Finance Pro-Am standings, Brett Boulton (726 points) maintains a 99-point advantage over The Bend Motorsport Park Owner Sam Shahin on 627 points, with Andrew Goldie in third place on 468 points.
In Class B, the title will be decided between Lachlan Harburg (494 points), Nathan Sticklen (456 points), and Jacob Li (432 points), while Bradley Carr remains in contention for the minor placings.
The Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series will take to the track on Friday for a 50-minute practice and 20-minute qualifying session, before the three races are held on Saturday.
Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Points Standings
Pro class
|Position
|Car #
|Driver
|Class
|Total
|1
|47
|Thomas Sargent
|Pro
|744
|2
|40
|Ryan Wood
|Pro
|712
|3
|116
|Aron Shields
|Pro
|537
|4
|23
|Lachlan Bloxsom
|Pro
|505
|5
|32
|Courtney Prince
|Pro
|501
|6
|59
|Jason Miller
|Pro
|412
|7
|88
|Harrison Goodman
|Pro
|383
|8
|8
|Madeline Stewart
|Pro
|307
|9
|81
|Tom McLennan
|Pro
|182
|10
|26
|Tom Taplin
|Pro
|171
|11
|38
|Ollie Shannon
|Pro
|78
Morris Pro-Am
|Position
|Car Num
|Driver
|Class
|P
|Total
|1
|84
|Brett Boulton
|Pro-Am
|
|726
|2
|13
|Sam Shahin
|Pro-Am
|25
|652
|3
|22
|Andrew Goldie
|Pro-Am
|
|468
|4
|87
|David Greig
|Pro-Am
|
|407
|5
|35
|Indiran Padayachee
|Pro-Am
|25
|358
|6
|2
|Richard Cowen
|Pro-Am
|40
|312
|7
|131
|Graham Williams
|Pro-Am
|
|265
|8
|99
|Ross McGregor
|Pro-Am
|
|229
|9
|5
|Nathan Murray
|Pro-AM
|
|193
|10
|29
|Daniel Stutterd
|Pro-Am
|
|179
|11
|11
|Eric Constantinidis
|Pro-Am
|25
|199
|12
|100
|Emanuel Mezzasalma
|Pro-Am
|
|161
|13
|29
|Rob Woods
|Pro-Am
|
|159
|14
|74
|Christian Fitzgerald
|Pro-Am
|
|155
|15
|12
|Matt Slavin
|Pro-Am
|
|154
|16
|222
|Scott Taylor
|Pro-Am
|
|126
|17
|27
|Sam Fillmore
|Pro-Am
|
|91
|18
|24
|Pan Boyaci
|Pro-Am
|
|90
|19
|68
|Terrence Knowles
|Pro-Am
|
|61
|20
|18
|Travis Knipe
|Pro-Am
|
|60
|21
|9
|Marc Cini
|Pro-Am
|
|20
|22
|61
|Adrian D Silva
|Pro-Am
|
|12
Class B
|Position
|Car Num
|Driver
|Class
|P
|Total
|1
|91
|Lachlan Harburg
|Class B
|
|494
|2
|34
|Nathan Sticklen
|Class B
|
|456
|3
|266
|Jacob Li
|Class B
|20
|452
|4
|85
|Bradley Carr
|Class B
|
|278
|5
|58
|Gerard Murphy
|Class B
|
|230
|6
|3
|Jonathan Gliksten
|Class B
|
|228
Entry list: Round 1, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Round 6, Phillip Island Magic
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Team/Sponsor
|2
|Richard Cowen
|Pro-Am
|McElrea Racing
|3
|Jonathan Gliksten
|Class B
|Porsche Centre Melbourne
|5
|Nathan Murray
|Pro-Am
|Garage 1
|8
|Madeline Stewart
|Pro
|Bullrush Rally / EBM
|13
|Sam Shahin
|Pro-Am
|The Bend / OTR
|18
|Travis Knipe
|Pro-Am
|Pinnacle Road & Race Works
|20
|Adrian Flack
|Pro-Am
|AGAS National/EBM
|22
|Andrew Goldie
|Pro-Am
|Cirrus Aircraft
|23
|Lachlan Bloxsom
|Pro
|McElrea Racing
|24
|Pan Boyaci
|Pro-Am
|GRPB Racing
|26
|Tom Taplin
|Class B
|Taplin Real Estate
|27
|Sam Fillmore
|Pro-Am
|TekworkX Motorsport
|29
|Daniel Stutterd
|Pro-Am
|TekworkX Motorsport
|32
|Courtney Prince
|Pro
|Sonic / Local Legends
|34
|Nathan Sticklen
|Class B
|TekworkX Motorsport
|35
|Indiran Padayachee
|Pro-Am
|Hyundai Forklifts
|40
|Ryan Wood
|Pro
|Team Porsche NZ / EBM
|47
|Thomas Sargent
|Pro
|Tegra Australia
|59
|Jason Miller
|Pro
|Stokes Skis Australia
|74
|Ben Stack
|Pro-Am
|Dutton
|81
|Tom McLennan
|Pro
|Tom McLennan
|84
|Brett Boulton
|Pro-Am
|Bold Living
|85
|Bradley Carr
|Class B
|Car Mods Australia
|87
|David Greig
|Pro-Am
|DW Motorsport
|88
|Harrison Goodman
|Pro
|Bob Jane T Marts / Sonic
|91
|Lachlan Harburg
|Class B
|Autohouse Racing
|99
|Ross McGregor
|Pro-Am
|Southern Star Windows
|100
|Emanuel Mezzasalma
|Pro-Am
|EJM Financial Services
|116
|Aron Shields
|Pro
|McElrea Racing
|131
|Graham Williams
|Pro-Am
|Sonic Motor Racing / WRA
|266
|Jacob Li
|Class B
|ASM / Mars Performance
