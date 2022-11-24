> News > National

Thrilling Phillip Island finale for Porsche Michelin Sprint Cup

Iwan Jones

By Iwan Jones

Thursday 24th November, 2022 - 12:06pm
Courtney Prince, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge

Courtney Prince, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge

The Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge title fight is set to go down to the wire at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Points leader Thomas Sargent and Kiwi Ryan Wood will fight it out for the outright title in the sixth and final round of the season, which will take place at the Island Magic event from November 25-26.

Heading into the outing at the Victorian circuit, the American-bound Sargent, who has finished first or second in every race, heads the Earl Bamber Motorsport driver by 32 points in the outright standings, with 180 points available from three 13-lap races.

It has been an enthralling battle between the duo for the 2022 title, with the pair finishing first and second in four of the five rounds so far.

The battle for the last spot on the podium is between Aron Shields, who on 537 points is marginally ahead of Lachlan Bloxsom (505) and Courtney Prince (501).  Jason Miller (412 points) and Harrison Goodman (383) have outside chances of claiming the final spot on the podium.

In the Morris Finance Pro-Am standings, Brett Boulton (726 points) maintains a 99-point advantage over The Bend Motorsport Park Owner Sam Shahin on 627 points, with Andrew Goldie in third place on 468 points.

In Class B, the title will be decided between Lachlan Harburg (494 points), Nathan Sticklen (456 points), and Jacob Li (432 points), while Bradley Carr remains in contention for the minor placings.

The Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series will take to the track on Friday for a 50-minute practice and 20-minute qualifying session, before the three races are held on Saturday.

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Points Standings

Pro class

Position Car #
 Driver Class Total
1 47 Thomas Sargent Pro 744
2 40 Ryan Wood Pro 712
3 116 Aron Shields Pro 537
4 23 Lachlan Bloxsom Pro 505
5 32 Courtney Prince Pro 501
6 59 Jason Miller Pro 412
7 88 Harrison Goodman Pro 383
8 8 Madeline Stewart Pro 307
9 81 Tom McLennan Pro 182
10 26 Tom Taplin Pro 171
11 38 Ollie Shannon Pro 78

Morris Pro-Am

Position Car Num Driver Class P Total
1 84 Brett Boulton Pro-Am 726
2 13 Sam Shahin Pro-Am 25 652
3 22 Andrew Goldie Pro-Am 468
4 87 David Greig Pro-Am 407
5 35 Indiran Padayachee Pro-Am 25 358
6 2 Richard Cowen Pro-Am 40 312
7 131 Graham Williams Pro-Am 265
8 99 Ross McGregor Pro-Am 229
9 5 Nathan Murray Pro-AM 193
10 29 Daniel Stutterd Pro-Am 179
11 11 Eric Constantinidis Pro-Am 25 199
12 100 Emanuel Mezzasalma Pro-Am 161
13 29 Rob Woods Pro-Am 159
14 74 Christian Fitzgerald Pro-Am 155
15 12 Matt Slavin Pro-Am 154
16 222 Scott Taylor Pro-Am 126
17 27 Sam Fillmore Pro-Am 91
18 24 Pan Boyaci Pro-Am 90
19 68 Terrence Knowles Pro-Am 61
20 18 Travis Knipe Pro-Am 60
21 9 Marc Cini Pro-Am 20
22 61 Adrian D Silva Pro-Am 12

Class B

Position Car Num Driver Class P Total
1 91 Lachlan Harburg Class B 494
2 34 Nathan Sticklen Class B 456
3 266 Jacob Li Class B 20 452
4 85 Bradley Carr Class B 278
5 58 Gerard Murphy Class B 230
6 3 Jonathan Gliksten Class B 228

Entry list: Round 1, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Round 6, Phillip Island Magic

Num Driver Class Team/Sponsor
2 Richard Cowen Pro-Am McElrea Racing
3 Jonathan Gliksten Class B Porsche Centre Melbourne
5 Nathan Murray Pro-Am Garage 1
8 Madeline Stewart Pro Bullrush Rally / EBM
13 Sam Shahin Pro-Am The Bend / OTR
18 Travis Knipe Pro-Am Pinnacle Road & Race Works
20 Adrian Flack Pro-Am AGAS National/EBM
22 Andrew Goldie Pro-Am Cirrus Aircraft
23 Lachlan Bloxsom Pro McElrea Racing
24 Pan Boyaci Pro-Am GRPB Racing
26 Tom Taplin Class B Taplin Real Estate
27 Sam Fillmore Pro-Am TekworkX Motorsport
29 Daniel Stutterd Pro-Am TekworkX Motorsport
32 Courtney Prince Pro Sonic / Local Legends
34 Nathan Sticklen Class B TekworkX Motorsport
35 Indiran Padayachee Pro-Am Hyundai Forklifts
40 Ryan Wood Pro Team Porsche NZ / EBM
47 Thomas Sargent Pro Tegra Australia
59 Jason Miller Pro Stokes Skis Australia
74 Ben Stack Pro-Am Dutton
81 Tom McLennan Pro Tom McLennan
84 Brett Boulton Pro-Am Bold Living
85 Bradley Carr Class B Car Mods Australia
87 David Greig Pro-Am DW Motorsport
88 Harrison Goodman Pro Bob Jane T Marts / Sonic
91 Lachlan Harburg Class B Autohouse Racing
99 Ross McGregor Pro-Am Southern Star Windows
100 Emanuel Mezzasalma Pro-Am EJM Financial Services
116 Aron Shields Pro McElrea Racing
131 Graham Williams Pro-Am Sonic Motor Racing / WRA
266 Jacob Li Class B ASM / Mars Performance

 

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]