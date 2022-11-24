Thrilling Phillip Island finale for Porsche Michelin Sprint Cup

The Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge title fight is set to go down to the wire at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Points leader Thomas Sargent and Kiwi Ryan Wood will fight it out for the outright title in the sixth and final round of the season, which will take place at the Island Magic event from November 25-26.

Heading into the outing at the Victorian circuit, the American-bound Sargent, who has finished first or second in every race, heads the Earl Bamber Motorsport driver by 32 points in the outright standings, with 180 points available from three 13-lap races.

It has been an enthralling battle between the duo for the 2022 title, with the pair finishing first and second in four of the five rounds so far.

The battle for the last spot on the podium is between Aron Shields, who on 537 points is marginally ahead of Lachlan Bloxsom (505) and Courtney Prince (501). Jason Miller (412 points) and Harrison Goodman (383) have outside chances of claiming the final spot on the podium.

In the Morris Finance Pro-Am standings, Brett Boulton (726 points) maintains a 99-point advantage over The Bend Motorsport Park Owner Sam Shahin on 627 points, with Andrew Goldie in third place on 468 points.

In Class B, the title will be decided between Lachlan Harburg (494 points), Nathan Sticklen (456 points), and Jacob Li (432 points), while Bradley Carr remains in contention for the minor placings.

The Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Series will take to the track on Friday for a 50-minute practice and 20-minute qualifying session, before the three races are held on Saturday.

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Points Standings

Pro class

Position Car #

Driver Class Total 1 47 Thomas Sargent Pro 744 2 40 Ryan Wood Pro 712 3 116 Aron Shields Pro 537 4 23 Lachlan Bloxsom Pro 505 5 32 Courtney Prince Pro 501 6 59 Jason Miller Pro 412 7 88 Harrison Goodman Pro 383 8 8 Madeline Stewart Pro 307 9 81 Tom McLennan Pro 182 10 26 Tom Taplin Pro 171 11 38 Ollie Shannon Pro 78

Morris Pro-Am

Position Car Num Driver Class P Total 1 84 Brett Boulton Pro-Am 726 2 13 Sam Shahin Pro-Am 25 652 3 22 Andrew Goldie Pro-Am 468 4 87 David Greig Pro-Am 407 5 35 Indiran Padayachee Pro-Am 25 358 6 2 Richard Cowen Pro-Am 40 312 7 131 Graham Williams Pro-Am 265 8 99 Ross McGregor Pro-Am 229 9 5 Nathan Murray Pro-AM 193 10 29 Daniel Stutterd Pro-Am 179 11 11 Eric Constantinidis Pro-Am 25 199 12 100 Emanuel Mezzasalma Pro-Am 161 13 29 Rob Woods Pro-Am 159 14 74 Christian Fitzgerald Pro-Am 155 15 12 Matt Slavin Pro-Am 154 16 222 Scott Taylor Pro-Am 126 17 27 Sam Fillmore Pro-Am 91 18 24 Pan Boyaci Pro-Am 90 19 68 Terrence Knowles Pro-Am 61 20 18 Travis Knipe Pro-Am 60 21 9 Marc Cini Pro-Am 20 22 61 Adrian D Silva Pro-Am 12

Class B

Position Car Num Driver Class P Total 1 91 Lachlan Harburg Class B 494 2 34 Nathan Sticklen Class B 456 3 266 Jacob Li Class B 20 452 4 85 Bradley Carr Class B 278 5 58 Gerard Murphy Class B 230 6 3 Jonathan Gliksten Class B 228

Entry list: Round 1, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Round 6, Phillip Island Magic