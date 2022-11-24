S5000 horsepower cut back for Adelaide debut

The S5000 field will once again race with restricted horsepower when the category makes its debut at next week’s Valo Adelaide 500.

As was the case at Bathurst last year, the vehicles will be dialled back to meet safety requirements given the Adelaide Parklands Circuit is also an FIA Grade 3 track, whereas the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit which hosted Round 1 of this year’s Tasman Series is Grade 2.

As previously reported, the S5000 vehicles would otherwise come under the mandated weight-power ratio for Category II vehicles at a Grade 3 circuit.

Already, they have been barred from racing again at Mount Panorama for the time being, due to a safety review.

However, despite the Adelaide horsepower cut, Stefan Millard, from category technical partner Garry Rogers Motorsport, believes the outright lap record is still in sight for what will be a 15-car field for the second and final round of the Tasman Series.

“We’re proud of how adaptable the cars are becoming in that we can tune and adapt them to suit different conditions should the need arise,” said Millard.

“We have worked closely with Roger Higgins at InnoV8 (category engine providers) to sort the right tuning for the vehicles and they perform extremely well.

“On a street circuit like Adelaide, the reduction in power will potentially make it easier to extract a lap time as putting power to the ground – which is critical on a street circuit – will be key.

“With the new surface we are very confident the cars will give the existing outright lap record a nudge.”

As previously announced, Giancarlo Fisichella headlines the entry list, which also includes Tasman Series leader Nathan Herne, second placed Joey Mawson, and retiring Gold Star champion Tim Macrow, while Aaron Cameron makes his return to the category after winning the Tasman Series title last year.

Push-to-pass will continue to be used in next week’s three races, after being deployed for the first time in S5000 competition on the Gold Coast.

“We’re excited by the field assembled for Adelaide both in quality and quantity,” said Category Manager Ben McMellan.

“It’s our second largest grid of the year – behind only the Grand Prix – and the best for a Tasman Series round.

“It’s stacked with talent and after the highly competitive and very clean show we enjoyed on the Gold Coast, we expect this to be an even better show for the Adelaide fans, many of whom were there for the Formula 1 era.

“We’re very comfortable with the changes to the cars. They are proving to be very adaptable to different conditions and if this is what it takes to be able to put on a great show at as many circuits as possible, then we will embrace it.

“The team at GRM and InnoV8 have done a great job in making it seamless for all our teams.

“When our 15-strong field are Thundering into the Senna Chicane for our first race on Friday, no one will notice the difference.”

Entry list: Round 2, Adelaide Parklands Circuit