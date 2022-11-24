Rogers increases shareholding in ARG

Barry Rogers is now a 75 percent shareholder in the Australian Racing Group, through his company Motorsport Events.

Rogers bought the 47.5 percent share from Brian Boyd in the latter half of the 2020 calendar year, and has now acquired most of the stake which belonged to Brian’s nephew James (through Tzferes Pty Ltd).

A small parcel of that James Boyd stake went to the company of John McMellan, such that it now owns exactly 20 percent of the business.

The change of shareholdings took place on October 28, the same day when James Boyd ceased his role as a Director of what is officially Australian Racing Group Holdings Pty Limited.

Rogers, McMellan, and James Warburton, the latter of whom retains a five percent share, are the three current directors.

The transactions make Rogers an even more significant player in ARG, given Garry Rogers Motorsport is already a competitor in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, and S5000.

GRM is also the latter’s technical partner, having completed final construction of the vehicles which are nowadays officially known as the ‘Rogers AF01/V8’.

In a recent change to management of ARG, Liam Curkpatrick is now Chief Operating Officer, effectively replacing Matt Braid in the position of CEO, from which the latter stepped down, effective October 1.

Braid retains a presence in an advisory role and was indeed present at this month’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, which was run by ARG.