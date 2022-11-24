Calendar announced for new NZ ‘Super V8 Series’

Trans-Tasman V8s has announced a new competition known as the ‘Super V8 Series’ for all naturally-aspirated V8 saloon cars in New Zealand.

It will take in five rounds in its inaugural, 2023 season, beginning at Taupo in January and finishing at Hampton Downs in early-May.

According to the announcement posted online, it will be “Open to all naturally aspirated V8 Saloon Cars, TA2 and Tranzam specification cars!”

Run by Paul Manuell and Mike Childs, Trans-Tasman V8s is the distributor of TA2 vehicles in New Zealand per an agreement with PBR Distributors, which holds broader Australasian rights to the category.

Several TA2 cars are said to have already been sold in New Zealand, but there is also the possibility that the V8 SuperTourers, TLX- and TL-spec vehicles which made up the BNT V8s series will also be represented on the grid.

Also of note is that the Super V8 Series season will take in two rounds at Pukekohe, which will be among its last before the circuit closes to motorsport for good in April 2023.

Super V8 Series 2023 calendar