Ambrose protege joins Adelaide Super2 grid

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Thursday 24th November, 2022 - 2:16pm
Lochie Dalton

Lochie Dalton (right). Picture: Australian Racing Group

Marcos Ambrose protege Lochie Dalton will make his Dunlop Super2 Series debut next week at the Valo Adelaide 500.

Dalton will take over the Brad Jones Racing VF Commodore which had been steered to this point of the season by Elly Morrow for the final round of the 2022 campaign.

It comes after he finished sixth as a rookie in this year’s Turtle Wax Trans Am Series with Garry Rogers Motorsport, where Ambrose is Competition Director.

“When the opportunity arose recently to jump into the Super2 car for Adelaide, it was one I couldn’t pass up,” said Dalton.

“BJR is a team with so much history and experience. The guys are second to none and the crew has already made me feel really at home going into the event.

“Everyone is really looking forward to Supercars returning to Adelaide and for me to be a part of that atmosphere and be a part of the Dunlop series is exciting.”

Team owner Brad Jones remarked, “It’ll be great for Lochie to have a run in the car and really looking forward to seeing how he performs on the streets of Adelaide.”

The #8 BJR entry will be part of a 31-strong field comprised of 17 cars in the Super2 class and the balance in Super3, per the entry list published by Supercars on its official website.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Declan Fraser leads the Super2 Series by a 75-point margin over Tickford Racing’s Zak Best, with another 300 points on offer at the Adelaide Parklands Circuit.

In Super3, Eggleston Motorsport’s Kai Allen is 66 points up on Anderson Motorsport’s Brad Vaughan.

Practice starts on Thursday, December 1 at 10:50 local time/11:20 AEDT.

Entry list: Round 6, Adelaide Parklands Circuit

Num Team/Sponsor Driver Class
2 Eggleston Motorsport Steven Page DS3
3 MW Motorsport Thomas Maxwell DS2
4 Crusher Parts International Racing Tony Auddino DS3
5 Anderson Motorsport Brad Vaughan DS3
6 MW Motorsport Angelo Mouzouris DS2
7 Mocomm Motorsport Communications Jim Pollicina DS3
8 Brad Jones Racing Lachlan Dalton DS2
10 Grove Racing Matt Payne DS2
11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse DS2
18 Matt Chahda Motorsport Matt Chahda DS2
23 RHM/Nulon Ray Hislop DS3
26 Eggleston Motorsport Kai Allen DS3
27 MW Motorsport Tyler Everingham DS2
30 Matt Stone Racing Aaron Seton DS2
33 Adam Wallis Motorsport Adam Wallis DS3
35 Matt Stone Racing Jason Gomersall DS3
38 Eggleston Motorsport Cameron Crick DS2
39 Matt Stone Racing Chris Smredon DS3
46 Turbo Brisbane Jarred Danaher DS3
49 Image Racing Jay Hanson DS2
54 Eggleston Motorsport TBA DS2
58 Matt Stone Racing Ryal Harris DS2
67 Flash Bush Motorsports Nash Morris DS2
68 Turbo Brisbane Shane Beikoff DS3
75 Crusher Parts International Brendan Strong DS3
77 Mr HDT Race Cars Blake Fardell DS3
78 Tickford Racing Zak Best DS2
96 Collins Racing Gary Collins DS3
111 Triple Eight Race Engineering Cameron Hill DS2
219 Masterton Motorsports James Masterton DS3
777 Triple Eight Race Engineering Declan Fraser DS2
999 Image Racing Jaylyn Robotham DS2

