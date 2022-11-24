Ambrose protege joins Adelaide Super2 grid

Marcos Ambrose protege Lochie Dalton will make his Dunlop Super2 Series debut next week at the Valo Adelaide 500.

Dalton will take over the Brad Jones Racing VF Commodore which had been steered to this point of the season by Elly Morrow for the final round of the 2022 campaign.

It comes after he finished sixth as a rookie in this year’s Turtle Wax Trans Am Series with Garry Rogers Motorsport, where Ambrose is Competition Director.

“When the opportunity arose recently to jump into the Super2 car for Adelaide, it was one I couldn’t pass up,” said Dalton.

“BJR is a team with so much history and experience. The guys are second to none and the crew has already made me feel really at home going into the event.

“Everyone is really looking forward to Supercars returning to Adelaide and for me to be a part of that atmosphere and be a part of the Dunlop series is exciting.”

Team owner Brad Jones remarked, “It’ll be great for Lochie to have a run in the car and really looking forward to seeing how he performs on the streets of Adelaide.”

The #8 BJR entry will be part of a 31-strong field comprised of 17 cars in the Super2 class and the balance in Super3, per the entry list published by Supercars on its official website.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Declan Fraser leads the Super2 Series by a 75-point margin over Tickford Racing’s Zak Best, with another 300 points on offer at the Adelaide Parklands Circuit.

In Super3, Eggleston Motorsport’s Kai Allen is 66 points up on Anderson Motorsport’s Brad Vaughan.

Practice starts on Thursday, December 1 at 10:50 local time/11:20 AEDT.

