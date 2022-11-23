> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Mostert expecting emotional Adelaide 500

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 23rd November, 2022 - 4:34pm

Chaz Mostert looks ahead to Walkinshaw Andretti United’s last Holden event, the last Holden event in the Supercars Championship altogether, and the end of the Gen2 era, in Adelaide.

