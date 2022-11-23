Sainz heads Ferrari one-two-three in Abu Dhabi test

Carlos Sainz was fastest as Ferrari topped the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi test
Carlos Sainz had headed a Ferrari one-two-three at the Formula 1 post-season test in Abu Dhabi.
Sainz stepped into the car in the latter part of the day, replacing Charles Leclerc who had been the morning’s pace-setter.
The Spaniard’s ultimate 1:25.245s left him atop the timesheets though, in reality, it has little meaning.
More important was that he, Leclerc, and Robert Shwartzman enjoyed reliable running for Ferrari, logging over 1200 km across the day.
Pierre Gasly was fourth, the Frenchman racking up 130 laps as he made his debut for Alpine, ahead of Max Verstappen who managed 76 laps after taking over from Sergio Perez.
Nyck de Vries mustered the most running, with 151 laps to his name, followed by his Scuderia AlphaTauri team-mate Yuki Tsunoda who recorded 135.
The second half of the day, which ran without a dedicated midday break, was interruption free.
Red flags were shown twice in the morning, once when Oscar Piastri had a power unit sensor issue and a second for debris.
There were no such hindrances in the latter half of the day, with a spin for Lando Norris the only noteworthy moment of the afternoon when he lost control at Turn 5.
Through the middle of the day, when conditions were at their hottest, teams focused on long runs.
Inside the last hour of the day, with the sun fading and the Yas Marina lights taking hold, times dropped.
Cooler track temperatures were more conducive to fast times, with several drivers given the opportunity to complete qualifying simulations.
Piastri was among them, the Australian afforded two sets of the red-walled soft rubber to use.
That resulted in the 14th fastest time, three spots down on Jack Doohan who spent the day chalking up 111 laps for Alpine.
With the test now completed, teams head back to their respective bases and begin preparations for 2023.
That includes car build among other tasks, with winter testing set to take place in Bahrain on February 23-25.
Those three days of running, with teams fielding just a single car shared by its drivers, mark the only track time before the season-opening race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on March 5.
Results: Formula 1 post-season test, Abu Dhabi
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Km
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|65
|1:25.245
|357.5
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|56
|1:25.383
|308
|3
|39
|Robert Shwartzman
|Scuderia Ferrari
|116
|1:25.400
|638
|4
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine F1 Team
|130
|1:25.689
|715
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|76
|1:25.845
|418
|6
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|118
|1:25.959
|649
|7
|45
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Racing
|82
|1:26.063
|451
|8
|41
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|151
|1:26.111
|830.5
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|70
|1:26.263
|385
|10
|36
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull Racing
|111
|1:26.281
|610.5
|11
|82
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine F1 Team
|111
|1:26.297
|610.5
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|97
|1:26.312
|533.5
|13
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|88
|1:26.333
|484
|14
|28
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren F1 Team
|123
|1:26.340
|676.5
|15
|34
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|106
|1:26.595
|583
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|129
|1:26.709
|709.5
|17
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|67
|01:26.8
|368.5
|18
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|115
|1:26.890
|632.5
|19
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas F1 Team
|110
|1:27.000
|605
|20
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|135
|1:27.123
|742.5
|21
|51
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas F1 Team
|99
|01:27.2
|544.5
|22
|21
|Frederik Vesti
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|124
|1:27.216
|682
|23
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|73
|1:27.240
|401.5
|24
|98
|Theo Pourchaire
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|106
|1:27.591
|583
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]