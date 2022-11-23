Return of Calder Park to circuit racing confirmed

Calder Park will host circuit racing again for the first time in 15 years, courtesy of an AASA-sanctioned Victorian state meeting in 2023.

The Melbourne circuit will host Round 3 of the five-round Victorian Motor Racing Championship (VMRC) on August 12-13.

VMRC is run and promoted by the Benalla Auto Club, which also owns the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance (AASA) sanctioning body.

Its return to Calder comes amid the circuit being provisionally listed on the 2023 Victorian State Race Series (VSRS) calendar last week.

However, VSRS is sanctioned by Motorsport Australia, and hence its round at Calder is not yet guaranteed, with Speedcafe.com understanding that not insignificant work would be required to bring the circuit up to that body’s standards.

It was in fact a VMRC round which was Calder’s most recent circuit racing meeting, back in June 2008.

Since then, the track has hosted activities such as test and tune, and also held a Motorsport Australia Category C licence for ‘speed’ events at least as recently as 2012.

BAC General Manager Stephen Whyte said, “Calder Park’s last circuit racing chapter closed with a VMRC round, so it’s fitting that a VMRC round will open the next chapter.

“There has always been an historical connection between Calder Park Raceway and the Benalla Auto Club and that’s why this is such a great announcement.

“As a sanctioning body, the AASA prides itself on making the process of going motor-racing accessible to as many people as possible, and we recognise the importance of permanent motorsport facilities, so the recommencement of Circuit racing at Calder Park is a landmark occasion for the Victorian motor racing community.”

Former Touring Car Masters category manager Rowan Harman has been closely involved with Calder in recent times, following his six-month stint at BAC when he helped deliver this year’s Winton SuperSprint Supercars event.

The other four VMRC rounds for 2023 are set to be held at Winton.

2023 VMRC Calendar

Round 1. 29-30 April, Winton Raceway

Round 2. 15-16 July, Winton Raceway

Round 3. 12-13 August, Calder Park Raceway

Round 4. 16-17 September, Winton Raceway

Round 5. 18-19 November, Winton Raceway