Results: Formula 1 post-season test, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday 23rd November, 2022
Full results from the Formula 1 end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi, where all 10 teams were in action for the final time in 2022.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Km
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 65 1:25.245 357.5
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 56 1:25.383 308
3 39 Robert Shwartzman Scuderia Ferrari 116 1:25.400 638
4 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine F1 Team 130 1:25.689 715
5 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 76 1:25.845 418
6 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 118 1:25.959 649
7 45 Logan Sargeant Williams Racing 82 1:26.063 451
8 41 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 151 1:26.111 830.5
9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 70 1:26.263 385
10 36 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing 111 1:26.281 610.5
11 82 Jack Doohan Alpine F1 Team 111 1:26.297 610.5
12 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 97 1:26.312 533.5
13 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 88 1:26.333 484
14 28 Oscar Piastri McLaren F1 Team 123 1:26.340 676.5
15 34 Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin F1 Team 106 1:26.595 583
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 129 1:26.709 709.5
17 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 67 01:26.8 368.5
18 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 115 1:26.890 632.5
19 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 110 1:27.000 605
20 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 135 1:27.123 742.5
21 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas F1 Team 99 01:27.2 544.5
22 21 Frederik Vesti Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 124 1:27.216 682
23 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 73 1:27.240 401.5
24 98 Theo Pourchaire Alfa Romeo F1 Team 106 1:27.591 583

