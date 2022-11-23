Results: Formula 1 post-season test, Abu Dhabi
Full results from the Formula 1 end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi
Full results from the Formula 1 end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi, where all 10 teams were in action for the final time in 2022.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Km
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|65
|1:25.245
|357.5
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|56
|1:25.383
|308
|3
|39
|Robert Shwartzman
|Scuderia Ferrari
|116
|1:25.400
|638
|4
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine F1 Team
|130
|1:25.689
|715
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|76
|1:25.845
|418
|6
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|118
|1:25.959
|649
|7
|45
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Racing
|82
|1:26.063
|451
|8
|41
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|151
|1:26.111
|830.5
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|70
|1:26.263
|385
|10
|36
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull Racing
|111
|1:26.281
|610.5
|11
|82
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine F1 Team
|111
|1:26.297
|610.5
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|97
|1:26.312
|533.5
|13
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|88
|1:26.333
|484
|14
|28
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren F1 Team
|123
|1:26.340
|676.5
|15
|34
|Felipe Drugovich
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|106
|1:26.595
|583
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|129
|1:26.709
|709.5
|17
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|67
|01:26.8
|368.5
|18
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|115
|1:26.890
|632.5
|19
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas F1 Team
|110
|1:27.000
|605
|20
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|135
|1:27.123
|742.5
|21
|51
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas F1 Team
|99
|01:27.2
|544.5
|22
|21
|Frederik Vesti
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|124
|1:27.216
|682
|23
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|73
|1:27.240
|401.5
|24
|98
|Theo Pourchaire
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|106
|1:27.591
|583
