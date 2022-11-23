> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Piastri makes McLaren debut in images

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 23rd November, 2022 - 10:29am

Take a look at the best images as Oscar Piastri made his official debut with McLaren as he gears up for his rookie Formula 1 campaign in 2023.

The Australian was in action as part of the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, logging over 100 laps.

It wasn’t entirely trouble-free, with a power unit sensor issue halting his progress briefly in the morning.

However, that was soon rectified and the balance of the day was untroubled for the 21-year-old who described it as a “building block” for next season.

Take a look at how the day unfolded for Piastri.

XPB_1187572_HiRes
XPB_1187781_HiRes
XPB_1187780_HiRes
XPB_1187777_HiRes
XPB_1187911_HiRes
XPB_1187912_HiRes
XPB_1187924_HiRes
XPB_1187961_HiRes
XPB_1188003_HiRes
XPB_1188043_HiRes
XPB_1188049_HiRes
XPB_1188087_HiRes

