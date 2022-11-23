ASBK to support 2023 Darwin Supercars event

The mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul will again support the Darwin Triple Crown Supercars event in 2023, Motorcycling Australia has announced.

It will mark the third year in succession that the Hidden Valley stop on the Supercars calendar has been a ‘four plus two’ event featuring ASBK, making it unique in recent times.

The announcement means that two rounds of the 2023 ASBK season are now confirmed, the other being Round 1 on the undercard for the Superbike World Championship round at Phillip Island, on February 24-26.

“ASBK is thrilled to be returning to the Darwin Triple Challenge,” said Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle.

“The trip to Darwin is an annual highlight for the ASBK Championship as this outstanding event offers a feast of motorsport action across the three days.

“The fans trackside will again witness the best Superbike riders in the country tackling the always demanding twists and turns of Hidden Valley Raceway.

“We can’t wait to be back in Darwin in 2023 and look forward to seeing race fans from across Australia in the Top End.”

The Darwin Triple Crown, Event 5 of next year’s Repco Supercars Championship, takes place on its usual date of June 16-18.

The 2022 ASBK season concludes this weekend at The Bend, where Jack Miller will make a cameo in his own ‘Thriller Racing’ team.