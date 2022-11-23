2023 Super2 calendar locked in

The 2023 Super2 calendar has been locked in with the series again featuring six rounds.

Next year’s Dunlop Super2 Series schedule was announced in conjunction with the release of the broader calendar, which is comprised of 12 events for the Repco Supercars Championship field.

They will take place at the Thrifty Newcastle 500, Perth SuperSprint (Wanneroo), NTI Townsville 500, Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Repco Bathurst 1000, and Valo Adelaide 500.

While Speedcafe.com understands that a first-ever trip to Darwin’s Hidden Valley had been on the cards, the Super2 calendar which has come to pass is essentially the same as it has been in 2022.

In fact, the latter five venues are all the same as they were/will be this year, and the second tier will also support the opening event of the Supercars Championship, as is customary.

The only change, thus, is that with Newcastle making its long-awaited return to the tour next year as the season-opener, a mantle which reverted to Sydney Motorsport Park this year due to New South Wales’ COVID precautions, Super2 will race on the streets of the Hunter Valley rather than in the capital’s west.

As has been the case since competition resumed from the original COVID lockdown of 2020, Super3 will race as a separate class on the Super2 grid.

However, with the Gen2-spec ZB Commodores and Ford Mustangs moving from the Championship to Super2 next year, Super3 will become the domain of the earlier Car of The Future vehicles (VF Commodore, FGX Falcon, Nissan Altima, and, theoretically, the Mercedes E63 AMG and Volvo S60) and the last models of the Project Blueprint era (VE Commodore, FG Falcon).

Super2 (and Super3) will support both Supercars Championship enduros in 2023, when the Sandown 500 returns, and four of its six rounds are Seven Network events, which means the junior series is likely to get free-to-air coverage as the lead-in to the headline act’s races.

This year’s Super2 Series concludes at the Adelaide 500, with opening practice on Thursday, December 1.

2023 Super2 calendar