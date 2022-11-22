Speedway Australia formally links with Motorsport Australia

Speedway Australia has returned under the umbrella of Motorsport Australia as a formally recognised governing body.

The organising body of speedway racing in Australia is now a delegated authority of Motorsport Australia.

While subject to an annual review, the delegation will allow the body to run events under the auspices of the governing body of motorsport in the country, as well as the FIA.

Speedway Australia is the third delegated authority to be recognised by Motorsport Australia, alongside the Australian National Drag Racing Authority and Karting Australia.

Formed in 1997 and re-branded as Speedway Australia in 2011, the organisation serves the interest of more than 13,500 licence holders, 97 venues, and 275 clubs across the country.

The decision is touted to see benefits for participants, officials, and stakeholders of the discipline.

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca welcomed the renewal of the partnership between the two governing bodies.

“We are thrilled that Speedway Australia are back in the family, it’s a benefit to them, and it’s a benefit for us because we can share information,” Arocca said.

“Additionally, it provides a pathway through to the FIA, which connects us to international motorsport.

“It is very significant from a motorsport point of view in that we now have a major discipline of our sport, which is Speedway, back under the FIA banner via their delegated authority from Motorsport Australia.”

Speedway Australia General Manager Darren Tindal said the alliance gives the body a level of credibility.

“It is such a great affiliation for us to be able to come back under Motorsport Australia. It has been quite a few years now but to be able to come back and join forces, and as I have said to a number of people now, there is a great message in numbers,” Tindal said.

“One of the biggest things is that it gives us a lot of credibility when we go to government that we are part of Motorsport Australia, and that will be extremely helpful in every region of our nation.

“I think it is important to be part of a collective group of people who are all trying to move a sport in the general direction.”