GALLERY: 2022 Formula 1 post-season test

Check out the best images from the 2022 Formula 1 post-season test in Abu Dhabi, a day many consider the start of the 2023 campaign.

All 10 teams are in action in Yas Marina, with two cars apiece – one for an experienced race driver and the second for a ‘rookie’.

Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan are in action for McLaren and Alpine respectively, while Liam Lawson has stepped into Max Verstappen’s car for the day.

The Dutchman will be back on track, sharing Red Bull’s other car with Sergio Perez.

You can follow the action via Speedcafe.com’s Mobil 1 Live Updates, with Formula 1 Editor Mat Coch on the ground in Yas Marina.