Driver’s Eye helmet cameras for Supercars in 2023

Supercars has announced the introduction of the ‘Driver’s Eye’ helmet camera system to its television broadcasts from 2023.

The technology will allow viewers to essentially see the race as though they were behind the wheel, thanks to a micro camera fitted to the inside of driver helmets.

According to Racing Force Group, which has patented the technology through subsidiary Zeronoise, it is the only FIA-homologated micro camera which may be fitted to helmets.

It is furthermore claimed to be the smallest camera in the world for live broadcasting, with the latest version measuring 9×9 mm and weighing 1.43 grams.

Driver’s Eye is already used in Formula 1, making its debut in races this year after a trial in practice in 2021, and its rollout in Supercars will coincide with the start of the touring car category’s Gen3 era.

David Tunnicliffe, Supercars Head of Broadcast, said, “Driver’s Eye is going to provide fans with a new perspective from inside the helmet in live race conditions, showing the skill it takes to drive a Supercar on some of the toughest circuits in the world.

“The camera will be positioned at eye-level on the protective padding on the inside lining of the helmet, transmitting live footage from behind the visor directly to television screens.

“Driver’s Eye adds a unique dimension to the viewing experience and the innovative camera technology immerses fans in wheel-to-wheel racing.

“We look forward to showing off our Gen3 Camaros and Mustangs from a completely new perspective to audiences around the world from 2023.”

Upon the announcement of the multi-year agreement between Supercars and Racing Force, the latter’s COO, Alexandros Miotto Haristos, said, “The Repco Supercars Championship is yet another top motorsport series to adopt the Driver’s Eye technology to enrich the show with its spectacular immersive experience.

“We are delighted to strengthen our presence in the Australian series, where our brands of OMP and Bell Helmets already have a very significant presence, having been alongside all Supercars champions in the last six years.

“This agreement is an important milestone for the Driver’s Eye technology that signs its rapid expansion across the world of car racing and soon also in other disciplines.”

The 2023 Supercars season starts with the Thrifty Newcastle 500 on March 10-12.