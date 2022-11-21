Will Power disqualified from Vegas karting finale

Will Power at the 25th SKUSA SuperNationals in Las Vegas
Will Power has missed out on a second place in the X30 Masters Class final at the 25th SKUSA SuperNationals karting event in Las Vegas due to a disqualification.
Power had made his way to the front of the pack from third on the grid, before being passed on the final lap of the race by Tom Grice.
Following the race, he was disqualified for a technical infringement.
“I got to the front in the final but I could feel my tyres going off pretty quickly and I was thinking that this was going to be tough to hang on,” Power said.
“I was trying to pull a gap but I just couldn’t make it work and then I saw Tom [Grice] coming, I tried to block and saw he went to the outside and I just couldn’t hold him off.
“He did an amazing job to come from where he did at the start.”
The two-time Indycar Champion made his way to the X30 Masters Class Final, after finishing fifth in Heat 1, ninth in Heat 2, before claiming victory in Heat 3.
The Toowoomba native was one of seven Australians in the field, with Western Australian Kip Foster benefitting from the issue of post-race infringements to finish fourth.
Jace Lindstrom finished sixth, 18-time Australian karting champion David Sera finished 13th, Leigh Nicolaou trailed Sera in 14th, while Shane Petersen and Sam Houston failed to finish the race.
James Golding in action in the Pro Shifter Class at the 25th SKUSA SuperNationals in Las Vegas
In the Pro Shifter Class, Repco Supercars Championship driver James Golding made his way to the final courtesy of a 12th in Heat 1, seventh in Heat 2, and sixth in Heat 3 before a mechanical issue ended his race early.
Despite his troubling final, the PremiAir Racing driver relished the opportunity to take part in the prestigious karting event, made possible by a break in the Supercars calendar ahead of the Valo Adelaide 500 in early December.
“For the past five years I’ve been trying to get to Vegas to race but the planets have never aligned,” Golding said.
“I’d watched the race a couple of times and heard stories about it, and now it’s unreal to be here and be a part of it all.”
While his time in Supercars assisted in learning the circuit, the 26-year-old said it is an incredibly different experience.
“Unlike a Supercar the barriers here are pretty low, which allows you to see around the corner if there’s an incident,” Golding added.
“However, on the other hand you can rub the wall in a Supercar but you can’t do that here, if you tag the wall it sucks you in very quickly.
“The track is constantly evolving, not just the surface either. In some races when there’s been an incident the actual walls will move from lap to lap, so you’ve always got to be on top of your game.”
In total, 57 Australian drivers competed at the event.
Micro Swift
Beau Casagrande – 13th
Connor Meyer – DNF
Vincent Ter Horst – DNF
Jay Kostecki – DNF
Mini Swift
Seth Huth – 30th
Baxter Jarrett – DNF
Zak Casagrande – DNF
Riley Harrison – DNF
KA100 Junior
Jack Webster – 9th
Samuel March – DNQ
Cohen Naumann – DNQ
Ruben Dan – DNQ
Isaac McNeill – DNQ
Kobe McInerney – DNQ
KA100 Senior
Jai Brown – 7th
Oscar Priest – 23rd
Aiva Anagnostiadis – DNQ
Cameron Laws – DNQ
Liam Gerges – DNQ
Luke Sawyer – DNQ
KA100 Masters
Mark Seddon – DNF
X30 Junior
Brodie Yendle – 6th
Peter Bouzinelous – 11th
Jack Webster – 13th
Isaac McNeill – 14th
Ky Burke – 17th
Logan Eveleigh – 21st
Xavier Avramides – 23rd
Daniel Quimby – 24th
James Anagnostiadis – 25th
Pip Casabene – 30th
Nicolas Stati – 31st
Isaac Demellweek – 34th
Cooper Lisle – 35th
Ryan MacMillan – DNF
X30 Senior
Tyler Greenbury – 29th
Tyler Howard – DNF
Hamish Fitzsimmons – DNF
Aleksandar Stefanovich – DNQ
Cohen Day – DNQ
Gabe Bellanca – DNQ
Kristian Janev – DNQ
Riley Jabke – DNQ
Sam Seccombe – DNQ
Will Harper – DNQ
X30 Masters
Kip Foster – 4th
Jace Lindstrom – 6th
David Sera – 13th
Leigh Nicolaou – 14th
Sam Houston – DNF
Shane Petersen – DNF
Will Power – DSQ
Pro Shifter
Samuel Dicker – 12th
James Golding – DNF
Mitchell Mackay – DNF
Christian Cowie – DNQ
Elliott Cleary – DNQ
