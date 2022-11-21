Will Power disqualified from Vegas karting finale

Will Power has missed out on a second place in the X30 Masters Class final at the 25th SKUSA SuperNationals karting event in Las Vegas due to a disqualification.

Power had made his way to the front of the pack from third on the grid, before being passed on the final lap of the race by Tom Grice.

Following the race, he was disqualified for a technical infringement.

“I got to the front in the final but I could feel my tyres going off pretty quickly and I was thinking that this was going to be tough to hang on,” Power said.

“I was trying to pull a gap but I just couldn’t make it work and then I saw Tom [Grice] coming, I tried to block and saw he went to the outside and I just couldn’t hold him off.

“He did an amazing job to come from where he did at the start.”

The two-time Indycar Champion made his way to the X30 Masters Class Final, after finishing fifth in Heat 1, ninth in Heat 2, before claiming victory in Heat 3.

The Toowoomba native was one of seven Australians in the field, with Western Australian Kip Foster benefitting from the issue of post-race infringements to finish fourth.

Jace Lindstrom finished sixth, 18-time Australian karting champion David Sera finished 13th, Leigh Nicolaou trailed Sera in 14th, while Shane Petersen and Sam Houston failed to finish the race.

In the Pro Shifter Class, Repco Supercars Championship driver James Golding made his way to the final courtesy of a 12th in Heat 1, seventh in Heat 2, and sixth in Heat 3 before a mechanical issue ended his race early.

Despite his troubling final, the PremiAir Racing driver relished the opportunity to take part in the prestigious karting event, made possible by a break in the Supercars calendar ahead of the Valo Adelaide 500 in early December.

“For the past five years I’ve been trying to get to Vegas to race but the planets have never aligned,” Golding said.

“I’d watched the race a couple of times and heard stories about it, and now it’s unreal to be here and be a part of it all.”

While his time in Supercars assisted in learning the circuit, the 26-year-old said it is an incredibly different experience.

“Unlike a Supercar the barriers here are pretty low, which allows you to see around the corner if there’s an incident,” Golding added.

“However, on the other hand you can rub the wall in a Supercar but you can’t do that here, if you tag the wall it sucks you in very quickly.

“The track is constantly evolving, not just the surface either. In some races when there’s been an incident the actual walls will move from lap to lap, so you’ve always got to be on top of your game.”

In total, 57 Australian drivers competed at the event.

