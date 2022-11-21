Vettel: F1 retirement yet to sink in

Sebastian Vettel has admitted that his Formula 1 retirement has not yet fully sunk in following his 299th and final appearance.

The four-time world champion finished the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 10th as the curtain fell on a career that began in 2007.

In that time, he amassed 53 race wins, 122 podiums, 57 pole positions, and 38 fastest laps, statistics that mark himself out as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

“It’s been a busy weekend,” he said after his final race.

“I think it will hit me at some point, probably when I go to bed tonight, or tomorrow morning.

“But absolutely the wrong strategy, so that’s a shame, we were going backwards.”

Post-race, Fernando Alonso admitted he went easy on Vettel in the knowledge that it was his final race.

The pair were locked in battle, together with Esteban Ocon, for eighth during the opening stanza of the race.

“I could feel that a little bit,” Vettel said of the treatment he received from Alonso.

“He was very, very generous in the beginning of the race.

“After that, obviously the Saubers fought very, very hard because they wanted to defend the constructors’.

“It was a shame I was stuck behind Esteban in the beginning because I felt I had better deg, but then we stayed out way too long and lost so much.”

Vettel’s retirement was marked on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi by a group photo, with 600 ‘Danke Seb’ t-shirts handed out.

The F1 paddock was encouraged to run or walk the Yas Marina circuit in the German’s honour.

“It’s been very special for me to have that kind of farewell,” he said.

“Had a great time, all these years, and was able to enjoy success, win championships, so from a sporting point of view, it’s been huge.

“But also been able to grow and mature in many ways, and reflect about a lot of things.

‘So it’s been obviously always the same rhythm, season by season, but nice.”

Vettel has transformed his reputation in recent years, becoming an advocate for a range of social and environmental causes.

He played a key role in the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, and has become something of the unofficial confidant to many drivers up and down pit lane.