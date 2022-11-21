> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 21st November, 2022 - 2:39am

Full results from the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 58
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +8.771s
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +10.093s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +24.892s
5 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +35.888s
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +56.234s
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +57.240s
8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +76.931s
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +83.268s
10 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +83.898s
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +89.371s
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +1 lap
13 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +1 lap
14 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +1 lap
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +1 lap
16 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +1 lap
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +1 lap
18 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team DNF
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing DNF
20 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team DNF

