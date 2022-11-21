Results: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Full results from the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|58
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+8.771s
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|+10.093s
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+24.892s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|+35.888s
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|+56.234s
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|+57.240s
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|+76.931s
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|+83.268s
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|+83.898s
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+89.371s
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|+1 lap
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|+1 lap
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|+1 lap
|16
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|+1 lap
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|+1 lap
|18
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|DNF
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|DNF
|20
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|DNF
