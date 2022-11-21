Lawson linked to Super Formula switch

Liam Lawson is yet to have his future confirmed amid suggestions he could race Super Formula alongside his Formula 1 programme in 2023.

The New Zealander won four Formula 2 Sprint races over the course of the 2022 campaign during which he also performed Formula 1 Reserve Driver duties for both Scuderia AlphaTauri and Red Bull.

The 20-year-old is not expected to return to Formula 2 next season, with suggestions that he will head to Japan and compete in Super Formula alongside his ongoing F1 role.

However, that too has question marks around it given the probability that Daniel Ricciardo will return to the Milton Keynes squad, though in exactly what capacity remains unclear.

Lawson at least remains in the box seat for Free Practice 1 because Ricciardo will not qualify under the ‘rookie driver’ requirements (two or fewer Formula 1 race starts).

“I think next year, it’s hard to say at this stage exactly what I have planned,” Lawson said when asked about his future by Speedcafe.com.

“It’s all a little bit up in the air, but I’m excited.

“Whatever we do confirm, I think I’ll still be involved with the Formula 1 side and be around the paddock a lot.

“So on that side, it’s exciting. I guess we’ll have to wait and see exactly what that will be.”

Lawson was in action for Red Bull on Friday in Abu Dhabi, stepping into Max Verstappen’s championship-winning car.

It was his third such outing of the year, having previously been on deck for Scuderia AlphaTauri in Belgium and Mexico City.

He remains in Abu Dhabi for post-season testing on Tuesday too, where he’ll drive for Red Bull, though the precise run plan is still being finalised.

“I’m super excited,” Lawson said.

“Obviously we had a small taste on Friday, so it’d be nice to have a full day in the car.

“In terms of run plans, they will go through a sort of briefing about it all tomorrow [Monday], but as far as exactly what we’re going to be doing, I’m not 100 percent sure.”

Tuesday’s test will see 20 cars in action, with a mixture of current race drivers and rookies in action.

Speedcafe.com will be onsite in Abu Dhabi to provide live coverage as the test unfolds.