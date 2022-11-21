> News > Supercars

GALLERY: Adelaide 500 construction

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 21st November, 2022 - 3:25pm

The construction of Valo Adelaide 500 infrastructure continues ahead of the event’s return to the Supercars calendar next month.

Pictures: Liz Neumann

VALO-ADL-500-2022-10
VALO-ADL-500-2022-01
VALO-ADL-500-2022-02
VALO-ADL-500-2022-03
VALO-ADL-500-2022-04
VALO-ADL-500-2022-05
VALO-ADL-500-2022-06
VALO-ADL-500-2022-07
VALO-ADL-500-2022-08
VALO-ADL-500-2022-09
VALO-ADL-500-2022-11
VALO-ADL-500-2022-12
VALO-ADL-500-2022-13
VALO-ADL-500-2022-14
VALO-ADL-500-2022-15
VALO-ADL-500-2022-16
VALO-ADL-500-2022-17
VALO-ADL-500-2022-18
VALO-ADL-500-2022-19
VALO-ADL-500-2022-20
VALO-ADL-500-2022-21
VALO-ADL-500-2022-22
VALO-ADL-500-2022-23
VALO-ADL-500-2022-24
VALO-ADL-500-2022-25
VALO-ADL-500-2022-26
VALO-ADL-500-2022-27
VALO-ADL-500-2022-28
VALO-ADL-500-2022-29
VALO-ADL-500-2022-30
VALO-ADL-500-2022-31
VALO-ADL-500-2022-32
VALO-ADL-500-2022-33
VALO-ADL-500-2022-34
VALO-ADL-500-2022-35
VALO-ADL-500-2022-36
VALO-ADL-500-2022-37
VALO-ADL-500-2022-38
VALO-ADL-500-2022-39
VALO-ADL-500-2022-40
VALO-ADL-500-2022-41
VALO-ADL-500-2022-42
VALO-ADL-500-2022-43
VALO-ADL-500-2022-44
VALO-ADL-500-2022-45
VALO-ADL-500-2022-46
VALO-ADL-500-2022-47
VALO-ADL-500-2022-48
VALO-ADL-500-2022-49
VALO-ADL-500-2022-50
VALO-ADL-500-2022-51
VALO-ADL-500-2022-52
VALO-ADL-500-2022-53

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]