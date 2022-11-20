Starting Grid: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Check out the starting grid for the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina, including all penalties.
Max Verstappen claimed pole position to make for an all-Red Bull front row from Sergio Perez.
The Mexican had been fastest in Free Practice 3, after Verstappen had topped Free Practice 2 on Friday evening.
Mercedes showed early promise in Abu Dhabi, though fell behind Ferrari during Qualifying.
Sunday’s race is set to mark the final grand prix of Sebastian Vettel’s career as the four-time world champion calls time on his glittering career.
Daniel Ricciardo is also set to bow out of Formula 1, albeit temporarily at least, though looks points to return with Red Bull in a supporting role next season.
Starting Grid: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
|2. Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing
|
|
|3. Charles Leclerc
Scuderia Ferrari
|4. Carlos Sainz
Scuderia Ferrari
|
|
|5. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|6. George Russell
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|
|
|7. Lando Norris
McLaren F1 Team
|8. Esteban Ocon
Alpine F1 Team
|
|
|9. Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin F1 Team
|10. Fernando Alonso
Alpine F1 Team
|
|
|11. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|12. Mick Schumacher
Haas F1 Team
|
|
|13. Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren F1 Team
|14. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin F1 Team
|
|
|15. Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|16. Kevin Magnussen
Haas F1 Team
|
|
|17. Pierre Gasly
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|
|
|19. Alex Albon
Williams Racing
|20. Nicholas Latifi
Williams Racing
|
