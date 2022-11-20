> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Mat Coch

Sunday 20th November, 2022 - 7:56am
Check out the starting grid for the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina, including all penalties.

Max Verstappen claimed pole position to make for an all-Red Bull front row from Sergio Perez.

The Mexican had been fastest in Free Practice 3, after Verstappen had topped Free Practice 2 on Friday evening.

Mercedes showed early promise in Abu Dhabi, though fell behind Ferrari during Qualifying.

Sunday’s race is set to mark the final grand prix of Sebastian Vettel’s career as the four-time world champion calls time on his glittering career.

Daniel Ricciardo is also set to bow out of Formula 1, albeit temporarily at least, though looks points to return with Red Bull in a supporting role next season.

Starting Grid: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
2. Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing
3. Charles Leclerc
Scuderia Ferrari
4. Carlos Sainz
Scuderia Ferrari
5. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
6. George Russell
Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
7. Lando Norris
McLaren F1 Team
8. Esteban Ocon
Alpine F1 Team
9. Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin F1 Team
10. Fernando Alonso
Alpine F1 Team
11. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
12. Mick Schumacher
Haas F1 Team
13. Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren F1 Team
14. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin F1 Team
15. Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo F1 Team
16. Kevin Magnussen
Haas F1 Team
17. Pierre Gasly
Scuderia AlphaTauri
18. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo F1 Team
19. Alex Albon
Williams Racing
20. Nicholas Latifi
Williams Racing

