Starting Grid: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Check out the starting grid for the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina, including all penalties.

Max Verstappen claimed pole position to make for an all-Red Bull front row from Sergio Perez.

The Mexican had been fastest in Free Practice 3, after Verstappen had topped Free Practice 2 on Friday evening.

Mercedes showed early promise in Abu Dhabi, though fell behind Ferrari during Qualifying.

Sunday’s race is set to mark the final grand prix of Sebastian Vettel’s career as the four-time world champion calls time on his glittering career.

Daniel Ricciardo is also set to bow out of Formula 1, albeit temporarily at least, though looks points to return with Red Bull in a supporting role next season.

Starting Grid: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix