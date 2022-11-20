Ricciardo writes a letter to McLaren fans

Daniel Ricciardo has written a letter to fans ahead of his final race with McLaren and, potentially, his last in Formula 1.

The Australian is expected to be announced by Red Bull in the coming days, though the eight-time race winner will not feature on the grid in 2023.

In Abu Dhabi this weekend, McLaren is celebrating the 33-year-old’s contribution over the past two seasons with Stetson-inspired hats adorned with an image of Ricciardo performing a shoey saying ‘Yee-haw Thanks DR’.

The Perth-native has now penned a letter to fans, published on the team’s website, expressing his thanks despite what has been a difficult period.

“Signing on the dotted line for this team and climbing into the car for the first time were proud moments, and I’ll always carry that with me,” he wrote.

“I also want to thank you because above anything I’m a sports fan, and I know how it feels to ride with someone through adversity and struggle.

“I know what it is like to support and cheer for someone when it isn’t going well, it ruins your Sunday.

“It would have been easy to jump off the bandwagon, but you’ve been pretty much unconditional all year.

“Don’t ever underestimate the impact of your support, I certainly haven’t ever taken it for granted.”

The Australian highlighted last year’s Italian Grand Prix as his standout moment, where he claimed McLaren’s first win in a decade.

He also spoke of the connections he’s made at McLaren, and that while the relationship didn’t net the results that he is leaving on good terms, and with fond memories.

“It was the perfect weekend, and that made up for a lot of the more difficult ones because we were rewarded with the highest of highs,” Ricciardo said in the letter.

“When you’ve been racing with a team, you’re connected for life.

“Sure, you switch teams, you move on, you change, but those connections you make are forever, whether it be with the mechanics, the engineers or any other team members I’ve worked with.

“These people have poured everything in over this two-year period, and I won’t ever lose the connections I’ve made here.

“There is a part of McLaren that I’ll always hold close to me.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with Lando, not only as team-mates but as people and friends, we’ve had some great times together, and that friendship has blossomed,” he added.

“There’s been a lot of great moments between us both on and off camera, and I’m sure you’ll all have your own favourite. It started with us banging some drums together and making terrible music, and along the way, we’ve stuck some rubbish tattoos on each other and were let loose with space hoppers, although Lando might not have loved that so much!

“We’ve had a lot of laughs, we’ve driven some fast and exciting road cars together and giggled our way through it all.”

He signed off by looking to the future and reflected on the personal journey he’s taken over the last two years.

“I am excited for the future because I feel like I have dealt with the highs and lows from my time here and come out of it,” he explained.

“On a personal level, it has not been ‘all good, all ways’, it has tested my resilience, but I have gotten through it, and now I’m excited to see how I take on challenges moving forwards.

“All of the tests that I have encountered here and everything that I’ve learned will only help me.

“As much as I’d have loved to have won every race, I am grateful for these experiences.

“My journey with McLaren may be coming to end, but we’re connected for life now.”