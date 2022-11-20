Results: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Qualifying
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:24.754
|1:24.622
|1:23.824
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:24.820
|1:24.419
|1:24.052
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:25.211
|1:24.517
|1:24.092
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:25.090
|1:24.521
|1:24.242
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:25.594
|1:24.774
|1:24.508
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:25.545
|1:24.940
|1:24.511
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:25.387
|1:24.903
|1:24.769
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:25.735
|1:25.007
|1:24.830
|9
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:25.523
|1:24.974
|1:24.961
|10
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:25.766
|1:25.068
|1:25.045
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:25.782
|1:25.096
|
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:25.630
|1:25.219
|
|13
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:25.711
|1:25.225
|
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:25.741
|1:25.359
|
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:25.594
|1:25.408
|
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:25.834
|
|
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:25.859
|
|
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:25.892
|
|
|19
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:26.028
|
|
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:26.054
|
|
