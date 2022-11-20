> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 20th November, 2022 - 3:14am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:24.754 1:24.622 1:23.824
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:24.820 1:24.419 1:24.052
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:25.211 1:24.517 1:24.092
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:25.090 1:24.521 1:24.242
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:25.594 1:24.774 1:24.508
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:25.545 1:24.940 1:24.511
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:25.387 1:24.903 1:24.769
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:25.735 1:25.007 1:24.830
9 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:25.523 1:24.974 1:24.961
10 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:25.766 1:25.068 1:25.045
11 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:25.782 1:25.096
12 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:25.630 1:25.219
13 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:25.711 1:25.225
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:25.741 1:25.359
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:25.594 1:25.408
16 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:25.834
17 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:25.859
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:25.892
19 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:26.028
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:26.054

