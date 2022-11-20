Lawson wins Abu Dhabi Sprint race

Liam Lawson has taken the chequered flag for the last Formula 2 Sprint Race win of the season in Abu Dhabi after a red-flagged encounter.

The Carlin driver dominated the race after taking the lead after the restart, with Richard Verschoor and champion-elect Felipe Drugovich joining him on the podium.

Verschoor and Lawson lined up on the front row, all the drivers beginning on the medium compound tyre in Yas Marina Circuit.

The penultimate race of the year began well for the pole-sitter, leading into Turn 1 from Lawson.

Lap 1 saw Enzo Fittipaldi and Jehan Daruvala involved in a big crash out of Turn 2, both drivers hitting the wall and bringing out the red flag.

Daruvala had a snap of oversteer in the middle of the corner and tagged Fittipaldi, crashing into the barrier with Race Control investigating the incident after the race.

Logan Sargeant struggled in the first lap and fell to ninth after starting in fifth position.

Race Control brought Sargeant back to sixth position at the restart, where he finished the race.

Jack Doohan started from sixth but tangled with Theo Pourchaire on the opening lap, dropping to eighth at the time of the red flag.

Doohan was then stuck behind Sargeant for the balance of race once it restarted, finishing in seventh.

Racing resumed with a rolling restart with 21 laps remaining.

It was a clear affair despite drivers chasing temperatures in their tyres after the track had dropped five degrees during the interruption.

Verschoor had a strong restart but Lawson kept pace with the Trident driver, and was all over the back of him by Lap 8.

The Red Bull junior made his move into Turn 6 on Lap 10, holding top spot from Verschoor to claim the Sprint Race win.

Ayumu Iwasa, pole-sitter for tomorrow’s Feature Race struggled at the restart and lost two places to both Hitech drivers to finish 13th.

Drugovich raced from seventh on the grid to the last podium position, overtaking both Dennis Hauger and Amaury Cordeel in the final laps when their tyres started to degrade.

Prema driver Hauger overtook Cordeel on Lap 22 but had a lock-up and lost the position soon after.

He was able to make the move up to fourth on the last lap as the Van Amersfoort driver struggling for grip.

Juan Manuel Correa finished 15th for Van Amersfoort on his comeback to the F2 field.

The final Feature Race of the 2022 Formula 2 season at Yas Marina Circuit will be begin on Sunday at 13:00 local time (19:55 AEDT).