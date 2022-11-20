Quinn provides update on Townsville crash recovery

Motorsport entrepreneur Tony Quinn has given an update on his health as he continues his recovery from his horrific crash in Townsville.

Quinn was hospitalised after a massive crash in the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia race at the NTI Townsville 500 event on Saturday July 9.

The incident resulted in Quinn sustaining significant injuries including 12 broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, back fractures, two broken ankles and feet, a punctured lung as well as severe external and internal bruising.

He spent a week in the ICU at Townsville University Hospital before being transported to a Gold Coast-based hospital where he remained for weeks.

After returning home the 65-year-old officially announced his retirement from motorsport in August.

While he faces a 12-month recovery period, Quinn took to social media to provide an update on his condition.

“I’m here to tell you that I’m up and about,” the Scotsman said.

“Not 100 percent, but I’m up and about. I still need the walking stick, but I reckon by about Christmas I’ll be pretty good.

“It was a horrific crash in Townsville, massive injuries that I sustained to myself, like nobody does that sensibly.

“I do not want to do it again. If you didn’t see the first time, I’m not going to show you a second time.

“It is what it is, but I’m here to tell you that my physiotherapist thinks I’m the worst patient in the world, because I never do what I’m told.”

Following his retirement from racing, Quinn has turned his attention to his off-track motorsport interests including his co-ownership of Triple Eight Race Engineering as well as his portfolio of motorsport circuits in Australia and New Zealand: Queensland Raceway, Hampton Down and Highlands Motorsport Park.

He has also set about establishing a campaign to increase race belt education awareness called ‘Buckle Up Boys (and Girls)’ – “If you think it’s tight, tighten it again.’