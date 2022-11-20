Jett Johnson provisionally seals TA2 title

Jett Johnson has provisionally sealed his maiden national title in Race 3 of the TA2 Muscle Car Series at Winton Motor Raceway.

The third-generation Johnson steered his Ford Mustang to fifth in the 12-lap race to become Champion-elect, mathematically securing the title with one race remaining.

“It feels really good to have finally done the job,” Johnson told Speedcafe.com.

“I can relax now, I can get the elbows out a little bit more in the last race, and just enjoy myself.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in but getting out of the car and being able to breathe, it’s all over, now we can relax.”

The 17-year-old won his maiden national title with his family trackside, including father Steven Johnson and grandfather Dick Johnson, who earlier this year drove a trio of Mustang Supercars at Queensland Raceway.

“They were they were just stoked as I am,” he added.

“Grandpa said if I don’t go out and win the last race, he’ll be a bit disappointed.

“He’s just as excited as I am, so is everyone.”

Johnson is looking forward to enjoying the final race of the season, and will be hoping to cap off the season with a victory.

“I’m gonna go and enjoy it, have some fun,” he stated.

“I’ve done the job and yeah, I’ll go out and I’ll try and win the last race.

“I don’t need to drive so conservatively now, but we’ll see what comes of it.”

Brad Gartner took the chequered flag in his Ford Mustang to seal his first race victory in the category from eight race starts, finishing 1.47s ahead of Mustang driver Jackson Rice and back-to-back race winner Kyle Gurton.

Michael Coulter improved two positions to fourth, finishing ahead of Johnson by 0.7s, while Lee Stibbs finished sixth after starting eighth.

Peter Robinson, Matthew Mackelden, John Holinger and Graham Cheney completed the top 10.

The final race of the 2022 TA2 Muscle Car Series will take place at 13:05 local time/AEDT.