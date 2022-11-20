Gurton goes back-to-back in TA2

Kyle Gurton has claimed back-to-back victories in the TA2 Muscle Car Series at Winton Motor Raceway.

Gurton claimed a lights-to-flag victory, taking the chequered flag ahead of Brad Gartner (Ford Mustang), and Jackson Rice (Ford Mustang).

Points leader Jett Johnson (Ford Mustang) dropped back two positions to finish fourth, but maintained his advantage at the top of the standings, adding 49 points to his tally to hold a 95-point gap with 110 points remaining in the two races.

If Johnson finishes Race 3, he will become Champion-elect.

The track was declared wet for the 12-lap encounter, with Gurton leading the way from Johnson and Gartner.

Gartner made progress early, passing Johnson on Lap 2 for second place, where he would finish the race, as Rice began his charge for the podium from eighth, with a move on title contender Graham Cheney (Chevrolet Camaro) to take seventh.

Rice successfully challenged Nicholas Bates (Ford Mustang) for sixth on Lap 4, before taking fifth from Michael Coulter (Ford Mustang) on Lap 5, while Cheney’s title ambitions took a hit after dropping back to ninth from Lee Stibbs (Chevrolet Camaro) and Mark Crutcher (Ford Mustang).

At the front of the field, Gurton was steadily building a health margin, with 4.0190s to second-placed Gartner on Lap 5.

Rice passed Peter Robinson for fourth on Lap 6, before making his way past Johnson for third on Lap 8 where he would remain for the balance of the race.

Gurton set the fastest lap on Lap 8 with a 1:39.4650s before the yellow flag was waved after Mark Crutcher had an off-track excursion at Turn 11.

The Safety Car took control of proceedings on Lap 9, with Gurton leading from Gartner and Rice.

After the #4 was retrieved, the race resumed with one lap remaining, with Gurton taking the win ahead of Gartner, and Rice.

Johnson was fourth, from Bates in fifth, with Coulter, Robinson, Stibbs, Matthew Mackelden (Ford Mustang), and John Holinger (Chevrolet Camaro) completing the top 10, as Cheney’s title hopes faded with a 12th-place finish.

Race 3 of the TA2 Muscle Car Series will take place at 11:10 local time/AEDT.