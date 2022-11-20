GALLERY: Ford Ranger Raptor at the 2022 Baja 1000

An Australian-developed Ford Ranger Raptor has taken class victory in the 2022 BFGoodrich SCORE Baja 1000.

Locally-prepared by ex-Supercars team Kelly Racing in a program lead by Ford Australia, the debut of the Ranger Raptor in the event preceded the road-going model’s arrival in the North American market and was the first time a Ranger Raptor had entered the famed off-road desert race.

With a team of Australian and US-based drivers spearheaded by Colorado-based off-road legend Brad Lovell, the team achieved its goal of finishing the 1332km event 10 hours ahead of its 36-hour allotted time frame. Australian father-and-son combo Andy and Danny Brown crossed the finish line of the gruelling event.

These images cover 26 hours of the hardest terrain ever faced by Ford Ranger Raptor in competition.