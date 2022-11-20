GALLERY: Ford Ranger Raptor at the 2022 Baja 1000
Hamilton hopes to never drive 2022 Mercedes again
Ford Ranger Raptor takes Baja 1000 class win
Ferrari boss Binotto denies he’ll be sacked
Heroic MARC boss pulls driver from inferno
Johnson family reacts to maiden national title
Rice claims maiden victory in TA2 season finale
McLaughlin holds no grudges on return to Supercars paddock
Quinn provides update on Townsville crash recovery
Jett Johnson provisionally seals TA2 title
Horner: Is that Vettel walking the donkey from Shrek?
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]