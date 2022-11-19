Toyota, Hyundai reveal 2023 WRC squads

Toyota Gazoo Racing and Hyundai Motorsport have revealed their line-ups for the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship season.

After sealing the Drivers’, Co-Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ titles this year, Toyota Gazoo Racing will have a largely unchanged line-up, with the team retaining the services of 2022 title winners Kalle Rovanpera/Jonne Halttunen, Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin, as well as eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier and Vincent Landais.

The most notable addition to the team is the promotion of Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston from the squad’s junior team, with the pairing to share the team’s third car with Ogier and Landais.

“It’s very nice to welcome Takamoto into our main line-up to share a car with Sebastien while also still gaining the experience of a full season,” said Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala.

“We believe the time is right for him to make this step, in 2022 he was the WRC’s most consistent scorer so we are confident he can bring good points for the team.

“As a team we have enjoyed an extremely good season in 2022, to win all three titles for the third year in a row will be a big challenge but that is certainly our target next season, and we need to keep working together to achieve it.”

The promotion of Katsuta, resulted in the departure of 2017 Rally Finland winner Esapekka Lappi from the Japanese squad, with the Finn to head to Hyundai Motorsport next year.

In addition to Lappi, rumours that Irishman Craig Breen would join Hyundai Motorsport were correct, following only a single season with the ​​M-Sport World Rally Team.

The duo will form part of a credentialled line-up at the German-based squad alongside Thierry Neuville/Martijn Wydaeghe, as well as Dani Sordo/Candido Carrera.

Lappi will join Neuville in contesting the full calendar, while Breen and Sordo will share the squad third’s car.

The South Korean marque has seen a major shake-up to its driver line-up, following the departure of 2019 title winner Ott Tanak, as well as the non-renewal of Oliver Solberg’s contract.

Tanak exercised the option to exit his contract a year early, with his future in WRC currently uncertain, while Solberg was dropped from his seat prior to Catalunya Rally de Espana.

In announcing the 2023 squad, Hyundai Motorsport President Sean Kim cited a desire to have an experienced team.

“Experience has been the number one priority for our 2023 WRC line-up,” Kim said.

“With Thierry, Esapekka, Dani, and Craig we have a strong combination of drivers who can lead us into a new season.

“We ended the 2022 championship with a one-two result in Rally Japan, but next year we will face fresh competition from our rivals.

“We fully expect the experience and talent of our crews to help us perform at the highest level in all events.”

The 2023 WRC season opener is expected to be Rallye Monte-Carlo, which is scheduled to take place from January 19-22.