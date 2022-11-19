Toby Price out of Baja 1000

Toby Price and Paul Weel are out of the 2022 BF Goodrich Score Baja 1000, after their AWD Mason Trophy Truck burst into flames.

Footage has emerged on social media of their #46 Trophy Truck engulfed in flames.

Weel and co-driver Preston Schmid were the occupants at the time, with the pairing able to get out of the vehicle.

The pairing were contesting the first 360 miles (580km) of the off-road encounter and were planning to hand over to Price and Kellon Walch to bring it home.

The Team Australia line-up were vying for honours in the 4WD class.

Price and Weel sealed a strong-starting position for the off-road race, after securing a fifth-place finish in the Baja 400.

The squad enjoyed a solid pre-run of 10 days leading up to the event and were confident of a strong showing.

The #46 was not the only Australian-based entry taking part in the event, with Danny and Andy Brown driving a Ford Ranger Raptor developed by former Supercars squad Kelly Racing.

More to follow.